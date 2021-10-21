The New York City 2021 elections are just around the corner, and voters will cast their ballots for a number of offices.
Early voting begins this weekend, giving voters the chance to cast their ballots in the week leading up to the election. Queens has 22 early voting sites open from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.
Voters have an assigned early voting site, which may differ from their regular polling place. To find one’s assigned location, use the locator at findmypollsite.vote.nyc.
Voters can also see a sample ballot, which lists the candidates for their district, by visiting that page, but here’s a rundown on all the candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring for Queens’ 21 races:
Mayor
The biggest contenders for the role are Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa, but there a number of others running on smaller lines: Conservative William Pepitone, Socialist and Liberal Catherine Rojas and Libertarian Stacey Prussman are running, as well as Fernando Mateo on the Save Our City line, Raja Michael Flores on the Humanity United line, Skiboky Stora for the Out Lawbreaker line and Quanda Francis on the Empowerment line.
Comptroller
City Councilmember Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn) beat out a long list of Democratic hopefuls in June’s primary, including City Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan). He’ll appear on the ballot opposite Republican Daby Benjaminé Carreras, Conservative Paul Rodriguez and Libertarian John Tabacco Jr.
Public advocate
Democrat Jumaane Williams is hoping to retain his seat, which he has held since 2019, but faces a slew of challengers: Republican Devi Elizabeth Nampiaparampil, Conservative and Independent Anthony Herbert and Libertarian Devin Balkind.
Queens borough president
Just two are running for the head borough spot: incumbent Democrat Donovan Richards, who won the seat in a special election last year, and Thomas Zmich, who is running on Republican, Conservative and Save Our City lines.
City Council District 19
Democrat Tony Avella, who held the seat from 2002 to 2009, will face Republican Vickie Paladino and Conservative John-Alexander Sakelos.
City Council District 20
Only two candidates are in the race to succeed term-limited Peter Koo (D-Flushing): Democrat Sandra Ung and Republican and Conservative Yu-Ching Pai.
City Council District 21
Incumbent Francisco Moya (D-Corona) already won his re-election bid. He easily beat out his four challengers in the June primary, taking 51.8 percent of the vote. Moya is the only candidate appearing on the general election ballot.
City Council District 22
Tiffany Cabán, a progressive Democrat, Edwin DeJesus from the Green Party and Republican Felicia Kalan are battling for the western Queens seat.
City Council District 23
Incumbent Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) announced last year that he won’t be running for re-election. Democrat Linda Lee and Republican and Conservative James Reilly are looking to take it over.
City Council District 24
Incumbent James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) served in the role from 2002 to 2013 and won a special election last year after predecessor Rory Lancman left office. He won the June primary, but will face challenges from Republican Timothy Rosen and Conservative Mujib Rahman, who had opposed Gennaro in the special election, next week.
City Council District 25
Four candidates are vying to replace Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights): Democrat Shekar Krishnan, Republican Shah Shahidul Haque, Libertarian Suraj Jaswal and Fatima Baryab on the Diversity line.
City Council District 26
Democrat Julie Won had to beat out 16 other candidates in the June primary, but Republican Marvin Jeffcoat has been the only GOP candidate since the beginning. Now the race has boiled down to just those two.
City Council District 27
Democrat Natasha Williams already won the race. She emerged from the primary with a 72.9 percent victory and will face no competitors in the general election.
City Council District 28
Incumbent Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) is running to defend her seat against Republican Ivan Mossop Jr.
City Council District 29
Democrat Lynn Shulman and Michael Conigliaro, a Republican, Conservative and Save Our City candidate, are battling for the central Queens position.
City Council District 30
Incumbent Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) will not face any challengers in the general election. He won the June primary with a slim lead — just 6.5 percent — over Juan Ardila and was cross-endorsed by the Republican party, on whose line he won the seat four years ago.
City Council District 31
Incumbent Selvena Brooks-Powers easily won the primary after garnering 71.4 percent of the vote. She has been serving in the role for just a few months; she won a March 2021 special election. She’ll face Republican and Conservative Vanessa Simon.
City Council District 32
Joann Ariola is the Republican hoping to keep the district red after term-limited Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) leaves office in January, but Democrat Felicia Singh and Community First candidate Kenichi Wilson are trying to sway the voters in their favor.
City Council District 34
The 34th District mostly covers Brooklyn, but includes some of Ridgewood. Democrat Jennifer Gutierrez dominated the race but faces two candidates: Lutchi Gayot from the Black Lives Matter line and Terrell Finner from the Power to the People party.
State Supreme Court
There’s only one election in Queens concerning state Supreme Court; six positions on the 11th Judicial District are open. Vying for the spots are Denis Butler, Deborah Axt, Kenneth Holder, Bob Cohen, Laurentina McKetney Butler, David Kirschner, Karen Gopee, John Spataro and Michele Titus.
Judges of the city Civil Court
Three candidates are running in this Queenswide race: Democrats Soma Syed and Andrea Ogle, and William Shanahan from the Republican, Conservative and Save Our City parties.
Civil Court 3rd District
Term-limited City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) is facing Republicans Kathy Wu Parrino and Joseph Kasper for the 3rd District judgeship.
Civil Court 4th District
Democrat Cassandra Johnson and Republican Conservative Daniel Kogan are vying for the 4th Municipal Court seat.
Propositions
In addition to voting for candidates, voters have the opportunity to weigh in on five amendments to the laws on legislative districts, the environment, voting and civil court. The amendments and descriptions can be found via the poll site locator page in a voter’s sample ballot [see separate story].
