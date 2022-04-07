Queens Borough President Donovan Richards announced his 345 new community board appointments on Monday, touting their civic-mindedness, diversity and relative youth.
Of the 94 first-time appointees, 47.9 percent are under the age of 40 and 19.2 percent are immigrants, the Borough President’s Office said. Before Richards took office in December 2020, nearly 75 percent of CB members were over 45 and just 12 percent were under 35, his office said. Only 6.1 percent were immigrants.
“I could not be prouder to appoint such a dynamic, diverse class of public servants to our network of Queens community boards, as we continue steadfast in our effort to build a government that is truly reflective of the borough it serves,” Richards said in a statement, adding that Queens is leading the way past the pandemic toward “a stronger, fairer future.”
Community boards play an advisory role on matters ranging from liquor license applications to zoning variance requests and road redesigns, and hold monthly meetings open to the public.
CB 1: Daniel Aliberti; Louise Bordley; Gerald Caliendo; Irak Dahir Cehonski; Tenzin Dechin; Mackenzi Farquer; Adam Fisher-Cox; Tyrone Gardner; Shahenaz Hamde; Evie Hantzopoulos; Amy Hau; Vanessa Jones-Hall; Richard Khuzami; Huge Ma; Sam Massol; Amin Mehedi; Antonio Meloni; Andreas Migias; Eric Mouchette; Juliet Payabyab; Rose Marie Poveromo; Thomas Ryan; Marie Torniali; Rod Townsend; Judy Trilivas; Kathleen Warnock; and Corinne Wood-Haynes.
CB 2: Amparo Abel-Bey; John Laurence Bahia; T. Karesia Batan; Nicholas Berkowitz; Sandra Bigitschke; Tannia Chavez; Osman Chowdhury; Stephen Cooper; Kelly Craig; Lisa Deller; Morry Galonoy; Kenneth Greenberg; Chhemang Lama; Sheila Lewandowski; Benjamin Lucas; Patrick Martinez; Robert Miraglia; Thomas Mituzas; Reilly Owens; Clara Oza; Steven Raga; Norberto Saldana; Ryan Smith; Caroline Spitzer; Lauren Springer; Phuntsok Tashi; Akello Thomas; and Frank Wu.
CB 3: Pat Beckles; Ann Brown; Mark Buhrmester; Sonya Davis-Roberts; Vivian Dock; Margaret Dozier; Rhoda Dunn; Oscar Escobar; Kevin Hughes-Noboa; Stephen Kulhanek; Marta Elena LeBreton; Andre Maloy; Violeta Morales; Richard Mullings; Theresa Parson-Jones; Dorothy Phelan; Potrirankamanis Queano Nur; Jairo Rodriguez; Leoncio Romero; Edmund Rosenbaum; David Rosero; Jimmy Smith; and Shanel Thomas Henry.
CB 4: Rownoka Ashakhan; Michelle Calderon; Valery Calderon; Chaio-Chung Chen; Jaime Cho; Ramakrishna Kadukuntla; Carol Machulski; Sunil Mahat; Abu Zafar Mahmood; Patricia Martin; Matthew McElroy; Mac Ryan Merchan; Alexandra Owens; Alexa Ponce; Alton Smith; Dewan Tarek; Marcello Testa; Charlie Tetiyevsky; and Louis Walker.
CB 5: Bhubaneshor Adhikari; Antonetta Binanti; Adam Bloom; Eric Butkiewicz; Robert Cermeli; Patricia Crowley; Nickolas Cuttonaro; Dmytro Fedkowskyj; Cecilia Guerra; Fred Haller; Fred Hoefferle; Richard Huber; Eileen Moloney; Margaret O’Kane; Michael O’Kane; Mike Porcelli; Melissa Rebecca; Luis Rodriguez; Dennis Stephan; Jasmin Valle.
CB 6: Anisa Ayon; Laura Ciacco; Kandra Clark; John Dereszawski; Brendan Griffith; Karen Imas; Sarina Jain; Mark Laster; Beatrice Leong; Jonathan Li; Kevin Ly; Julie Milner; Tania Padgett; Howard Pollack; Diana Rachnaev; Shari Rolnick; Petrina Schneiderman; Herbert Schonhaut; Jean Silva; Brently Winstead; and Titilayo Yasukawa.
CB 7: Charles Apelian; Michael Cheng; Nicholas Corrado; Derick Fang; Fred Fu; Doreen Gatanas; Pablo Hernandez; Jeff Huang; Lawrence Hughes; Eugene Kelty; Esther Lee; Betsy Mak; Barbara McHugh; Xinwei Michelle Miao; Millicent O’Meally; John Park; Yacov Pshtissky; Paul Rifino; Warren Schreiber; Kevin Shields; Matthew Silverstein; Saleem Syed; John Tsavalos; Clarissa Wong; Dian Song Yu; and Jie Zhu.
CB 8: Dilafroz Ahmed; Heather Bennett-Idels; Robert Hoyt Block; Susan Cleary; Kenneth Cohen; Solomon Davydov; Maria DeInnocentiis; Mohammed Islam Delwar; Allen Eisenstein; Kevin Forrestal; Howard Fried; Bhitihara Martha Fulton; James Gallagher; Marc Haken; Michael Hannibal; Neeta Jain; Steven Konigsberg; Elke Maerz; Jennifer Martin; Yaniv Meirov; David Mordukhaev; Dilip Nath; Shlomo Nisanov; Alan Ong; Tamara Osherov; Hersh Parekh; Frances Peterson; Charlton Rhee; Jesse Rosenbaum; Seymour Schwartz; Harbachan Singh; Mohammed Tohin; Amy Tse; and Emanuel Yllescas.
CB 9: Inderpaul Ahluwalia; Sherry Algredo; Dilraj Batchu; Julio Batista; Dulal Bhattacharjee; Kamal Bhuiyan; Latchman Budhai; Daniel Chu; Daniel Coffaro Hill; Marylin Custodio; Sandra Datnarain; Steve Esposito; Orazio Joe Iaboni; Carmela Isabela; Kemanad Kishore; Bernard Robert; Regina Santoro; Jarnail Singh; Mohinder Singh; Sursattie Singh; and Alexandria Sumpter-Delves.
CB 10: Mohamed Amin; Luis Amorim; James Caruso; Anthony Cosentino; Frank Dardani; Anoop Dhanpat; Irene Dimoh; Betty Escobar; John Fazio; Edna Fraylon; Peter Granickas; Raimondo Graziano; Anthony Hill; Romeo Hitlall; Pierre Kishun; Dorothy Mitchell; Fazlurrahman Mohamed; Rohan Narine; Jose Quijano; Amar Rajnauth; Nellie Santiago; Jody Stahl; Sharif Uddin; Marilyn Vecchio; and Linda Walker.
CB 11: Dawn Anatra; Adriana Aviles; Lana Bind; Sharon Chin; Victor Dadras; Lourdes December; C. Omarr Evans; Michelle Fields; Christopher Fuentes-Padilla; Albert Galatan; Joan Garippa; Roy Giusetti; Rosemarie Guidice; George Hadjiconstantinou; Laura James; Mohan Jethwani; Karen Mazza; Douglas Montgomery; Allan Palzer; Wendy Pelle-Beer; Stephen Pivawer; Gunjan Rastogi; Jyothi Sriram; Seena Sweet; and Sam Wong.
CB 12: Jacqueline Boyce; Maxine Brannon; Kenny Carter; Manuel Caughman; Tanbir Chowdhury; Hon. Clifton Diaz; Marcia Francis; Glenn Greenidge; Nurul Haque; Yullanda Hinds; Crystal Isaac; Khondokar Islam; Audrey Lee Jacobs; Aiysha Jaggassar; Chantel Johnson; Michele Keller; Rev. Edward McKay; Angela Miskis; Charline Ogbeni; Akther Rahman; Jean Randolph-Castro; Fitzroy Searles; Amanda Sewanan; Owen Shakespeare; Florence Simmons; Yvette Sledge; Toni Totten; Linette Townsley; Khari White; Jeanette Wilson; and Patricia Wooden.
CB 13: Robert Alleyne; Rachelle Antoine; Angela Augugliaro; Corey Bearak; Loleta Beckett-Nicholson; Alain Berrouet; Sheila Beverly-Skinner; Vernal Crooms-Holder; Nickolette Emptage; Charles Farruggia; Lorraine Gittens-Bridges; Robert Glover; Jaslin Kaur; Michael Mallia; Sophia Mighty; Kangela Moore; Michael O’Keeffe; Cinnamon Paltoo; David Pecoraro; Nagassar Ramgarib; Anup Ramnauth; Peter Richards; Ashok Satkalmi; and Koshy Thomas.
CB 14: Audrey Amsterdam Handy; Louis Caucig; Jack Epter; Menashe Friedman; Avionne Gumbs-Cummings; Brian Heffernan; Felicia Johnson; Caren Lee; Betty Leon; LuQuan Lloyd; Annette Lord Cohen; Rosalyn Mason; Evelyn Miller-Suber; Sonia Moise; Helen Montero; Dolores Orr; Harold Paez; Vernell Robinson; David Shelborne; Christopher Tedesco; and Jose Velez.
