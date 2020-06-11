A group of young Queens activists came together under the name Justice for George Queens to organize a rally and march on Saturday, less than a week after they all met at an Astoria vigil held in response to the police killing of George Floyd.
The organizers of the rally, which brought out over 1,000 residents to Long Island City, used their platform to spread awareness of racial inequity and advanced legislation to hold police accountable.
“Defunding the police is about putting that money that they are wasting on killing us back into the community,” said Astoria resident Trasonia Abbott, who led the rally and march.
As rallies, vigils and marches against police brutality become a daily constant across New York City, the Queens group brought a notable level of organization to their first event. In addition to 30 marshals, three medics and a legal observer, the march had the “people’s bodega” passing out fruit, snacks, water and sunscreen.
At its starting point, Gantry Plaza State Park, protesters had enough space to maintain a notable level of social distancing. The rally included a musical program of gospel hymns and a “die-in” in the park plaza, where all the attendees laid down as the organizers read out the names of victims of police violence.
The Rev. Darryl Williams, pastor of The First Reformed Church of Astoria, also spoke to the crowd, encouraging the younger generation to keep up the fight that the baby boomer generation started with the civil rights movement in the ’60s.
“Don’t let up. You got to keep going,” said Williams.
Before the march started, the organizers cautioned everyone to stay wary throughout.
“There might be some provocateurs who would bring us outside of ourselves but we are not going to let that happen,” said Abbott
After leaving Gantry Park, the march made its way along a predetermined route to the Long Island City Courthouse, trailing two community affairs officers from the 108th Precinct that the organizers had pre-coordinated with.
Chants of “No justice, no peace! Defund the police!” and “Who keeps us safe? We keep us safe!” rang out along the route. Following Abbott’s warnings about provocateurs, the crowd remained loud but peaceful the whole way. Many held up their fists in solidarity. One participant held a sign that read, “I’m not black, but I see you, I hear you, I will mourn with you and I will fight for you!”
At the courthouse, organizer Mario Scott read off a list of federal, state and city reforms, including the requirement of body cams for all state police officers, the Stop Militarizing Our Law Enforcement Act, the Emmett Till Antilynching Act and the City Council’s bill to criminalize chokeholds, among others.
“The Supreme Court of the State of New York works for us. And we are going to put them to mother f---kin’ work,” said Abbott.
In addition to listing a legislative slate for their electeds, the group encouraged everyone to take individual steps to show solidarity as well. Manuela Agudelo, who spoke about her Afro-Colombian ethnicity, said that she takes it on herself to attack colorism in the Latin American community. She encouraged the audience to do the same with other types of intolerance.
“I want you to do three things. Sign every petition. If you can vote, get your ass to vote, period,” said Agudelo. “Think about your own biases. Sit down and reflect to be a better person.”
