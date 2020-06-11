The Whitestone man who threatened nonviolent protesters with knives and reckless driving turned himself over to the police Thursday. He’s been charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, menacing and other crimes.
Multiple June 2 videos depict Frank Cavalluzzi climbing out of his vehicle on the Cross Island Parkway overpass by Clintonville Street to chase several Black Lives Matter demonstrators, brandishing a glove infused with four long, serrated-edged blades. He then jumped back into the 2-ton SUV and mounted the sidewalk, attempting to drive between a fence and street light pole in the direction of protesters. The crowd dispersed and can be heard screaming and crying in the videos.
The 54-year-old allegedly shouted to the crowd, “I will kill you,” and told one woman, “You picked the wrong neighborhood, b---ch!” before speeding off.
A police investigation was conducted following the incident. To aid in the search for the perpetrator, a change.org petition shared a still image of Cavalluzzi’s license plate, captured from one of the videos, and called on the Queens district attorney to charge the assailant with second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree assault.
Cavalluzzi was not detained until he turned himself into the 109th Precinct two days after the attack. He faces multiple charges — attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first and second degrees, reckless endangerment in the first degree, menacing in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Cavalluzzi’s bail was set to $100,000 and he was ordered to return to court on July 2. If convicted, Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years in prison.
“In a burst of anger and rage, this defendant allegedly sought to kill protesters who were peacefully assembled and exercising their right to free speech,” Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement. “No one at any time should infringe upon another’s Constitutionally-protected freedoms and doing so with the intent to injure and maim is criminal ... It is amazing that no one was injured in the melee. The defendant is in custody and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The site of the assault saw another incident just a day earlier when a young man was caught on video ripping down the demonstrators’ posters taped on the overpass.
Social media users identified the man, who can be heard on video referring to Whitestone as a “white town.”
One demonstrator asked why he was destroying the posters, and he responded, “I don’t want you f–-kers in my f–-king town.” Another called the man a racist, to which he responded, “Yeah, and?”
A Change.org petition, “Whitestone Memorial for George Floyd and Black Lives Matter On Cross Island Overpass,” was created June 7 after more posters and signs were ripped down the night prior. The petition calls on city officials to approve a permanent memorial for the Black Lives Matter movement at the location. As of June 10, the petition had reached 2,220 signatures of its 2,500 goal.
