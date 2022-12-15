The off-ramp going from the southbound Whitestone Expressway to the eastbound Grand Central Parkway at Exit 13B will stay shut overnight through Sunday, Dec. 18, the state Department of Transportation says.
Closures have been scheduled from 10 p.m. until approximately 5 a.m. each morning since last Sunday. This Friday night’s shutdown will last from 10 p.m. through about 6 a.m. Saturday. The Saturday closure will last from 10 p.m. until about 11 a.m. Sunday the 18th.
To access the eastbound Grand Central Parkway during the closures, the DOT says motorists should take Exit 13C and follow the signed detour. Drivers may get off at Exit 7 for 94th Street, bear left toward 94th, make a left onto 94th and then bear right to get onto the eastbound parkway.
The Chronicle offers an alternative that may work for some. It is more complex but doesn’t put one farther west than necessary. Stay on southbound Route 678 past the spot where the right two lanes split off for the Grand Central. Bear left for the Van Wyck Expressway instead but stay in its right lane after the split. Get off at Exit 12A, labeled College Point Boulevard and the eastbound Long Island Expressway. Stay on the right when the exit splits into two lanes. Make a right onto College Point Boulevard, and then make another right at the second traffic light you hit (where you can even make a right on red!). That’s the westbound Horace Harding Expressway-LIE service road. The first off ramp you reach is for the westbound Grand Central, but you’ll want the second, for the eastbound parkway.
If you were to miss the eastbound ramp, you could get off just after it for the Horace Harding-108th Street exit. Make a left on 108th under the expressway, and another left onto the eastbound Horace Harding-LIE service road and take it until it runs you directly onto the eastbound Grand Central.
The overnight closures of Exit 13B are needed for a bridge-painting project, the DOT said. Bad weather could cause rescheduling.
The agency also noted in its announcement that for real-time travel information, motorists may check 511NY, either by calling 5-1-1, visiting 511NY.org or downloading the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction. The state DOT also is on Twitter and Facebook.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.
