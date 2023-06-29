Soccer fans in Northern Queens will not have to wait until the New York City Football Club’s stadium opens in 2027 to see the World’s Game played in the World’s Borough: Whitestone Football Club is kicking off its inaugural season with tryouts this Friday.
Lifelong Whitestone resident John Sullivan has had a vision of starting a semipro soccer team in the neighborhood with his 18-year-old son, Joe, “for a bunch of years now,” he told the Chronicle.
Lacking opportunities to play at a highly competitive level in the United States, Sullivan said his son shipped off to Italy two years ago to play there, though he’s been a member of one of Philadelphia Union’s academy teams for the last year.
But then NYCFC’s move to Willets Point became official in November.
“That’ll only bring more of a spotlight to do competitive soccer in this area. We’re right in the backyard of that,” Sullivan said. “We were kind of waiting for the right time to do it — this seems like the right time.”
Plus, Sullivan said, there’s a need for a semipro team in Whitestone.
“I’m trying to put it on the map a little bit with soccer,” he said. “There are some other club teams around here — Auburndale has a couple boys and girls teams — but nothing really on the competitive level, at least from this particular area, Whitestone, College Point.
“There’s more than enough people to justifying having this kind of level of a team here.”
Having worked in information technology at Major League Soccer for 20 years, Sullivan had forged enough connections to make a semipro team happen.
Whitestone FC will be part of the United Premier Soccer League, which is at the fourth level of the so-called U.S. soccer pyramid; teams at levels one through three are considered professional teams. It will be one of several in Queens, which Sullivan said Whitestone FC will compete against, as well as some on Long Island.
While Sullivan hopes the team’s practices and home games will be at Kissena Park, he noted that the necessary permits from the Department of Parks and Recreation are not always available. Reserving fields, he said, is arguably the most tedious part of the organizing process, on top of coordinating with the league, ordering jerseys and the like.
The team’s colors will be powder blue and red. Naturally, their logo includes the Whitestone Bridge. “People from around here, when they think of Whitestone, the Whitestone Bridge always pops into your mind,” Sullivan said. He hopes to make team gear available to fans going forward.
Sullivan expects to keep the roster on the smaller side, with closer to 18 players than a typical 25 to maximize playing time. The team is also in the process of hiring a head coach; Sullivan, who will take on a more behind-the-scenes role, said he is in conversation with three candidates.
Of course, the team will have bumps in the road this year. “The first year, we’re going to run into some hiccups, there will be some mistakes along the way,” he said. Still, he was optimistic: “I think we’ll figure it out. Hopefully, by 2027, we’ll be a brand and a name that’s in the area, that people recognize.”
Whitestone FC’s first game is set for Aug. 12, though the time and location have yet to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.