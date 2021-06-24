The March 27 death of a Whitestone man has been ruled a homicide.
Devin Deegan died after firefighter Justin Deieso allegedly delivered a fatal blow outside the Terrace Inn Bar & Grill on Francis Lewis Boulevard, not far from each of their homes. Police said the two had been arguing when Deieso hit the 55-year-old hard enough to send him to the ground. Head trauma sustained from hitting the pavement sent Deegan into cardiac arrest, officials said. He was taken to Flushing Hospital Medical Center and pronounced dead.
Deieso, a seven-year FDNY veteran, was arrested at the scene of the crime and charged with misdemeanor assault. At the time, he maintained his innocense and claimed that the blow was delivered in self-defense. Deieso was released without bail.
Deieso was suspended from the FDNY without pay following the initial arrest. A spokesperson for the agency told the Chronicle he is now working an administrative position outside of a firehouse “while the legal process plays out.”
The charges could change now that Deegan’s death was ruled a homicide on June 17.
Deegan worked as a steamfitter specializing in waterproofing and roofing.
He is survived by his siblings, Maureen and Sean, his niece, Kathryn Falacara, and nephew, Paul Schweda.
