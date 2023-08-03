Every NYPD command in the city celebrated National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, with the 108th and 114th precincts in western Queens holding their events at Andrew Grove Playground in Long Island City and Astoria Park, respectively.
At top right are Capt. Tony Wong, commanding officer of the 108th Precinct, and the president of its community council, Diane Ballek. He was appointed only a month ago. “I’m not used to the spotlight,” he said.
Clockwise from top left at the same event are Colleen Burns, with bag, and one of the prosecutors working under Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz; Mika, left and Ella, both 5, taking the plunge down the inflatable slide — for the fourth time; Queens Borough President Donovan Richards presenting Shelia Lewandowski, co-founder of The Chocolate Factory Theater, with a citation of honor; and Chloe Veitzman, 3, of LIC showing off her tiger face painting with her mom and dad.
Over in Astoria Park, officers from the 114 and its auxiliary unit manned tables, above. Clockwise from near top right, three interns with Rep. Grace Meng’s office — Helenica Harte, Anastasia Gonidelis and Dylan Gutierrez — had a table too; Let Hembrador and her family had a picnic; women with the breast cancer organization Shareing & Careing, including co-founder Anna Kril, left, smiled for the camera; and clown Payasito Chiquitin entertained the kids. At right, little Abigail showed off her painted face with Jamison.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone, with reporting by Michael Shain and Steve Fisher
