Leaders of the Juniper Park Civic Association want to be clear that they would welcome an expansion of the Citi Bike program into the boundaries of Community District 5.
But they would like the city’s Department of Transportation to consider a plan they have submitted that would bring in about four dozen bicycle docks on sidewalks, rather than in roadways at the cost of parking spaces they say are already far too scarce.
Christina Wilkinson, a member of the JPCA, said she first learned of the proposal in a March 17 article in the Chronicle about a meeting of Community Board 5, and reviewed a video of the meeting.
“I heard [CB 5 member] Rich Huber express concern that we are going to lose a lot of parking,” Wilkinson said. “I downloaded everything. I poured through it. I went visiting each location where they were planning on putting [docks]. And there was much parking that I saw could be taken away.”
Going out on her own, Wilkinson identified places where docks planned for the roadway could be moved to sidewalks wide enough to handle them, sometimes within a block or two; sometimes across the street.
She compiled her work into a 31-page proposal that she and community leaders discussed with city DOT officials on April 6.
“There weren’t that many [docking stations] I would take away,” she said. “They’re proposing 52 docks and I’m proposing 45.”
Tony Nunziato, president of the JCPA and a business owner on Grand Avenue, said he was as upset over learning of the proposal from the Chronicle as he is over the prospect of losing a massive amount of public parking spaces.
“None of the neighborhoods had heard about it,” he said. “They brought it to the community board, but they never brought it to the civic groups. Nobody.”
Nunziato said parking for businesses along commercial corridors is at a premium now, and that already-struggling businesses can’t afford to lose any more.
While the Chronicle did not hear back from the DOT prior to deadline, Nunziato and Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) said Wilkinson’s proposal is an excellent compromise, one they hope the agency gives serious consideration.
“Christina Wilkinson and the JCPA came up with a good answer,” Holden said. “You could be taking away hundreds of parking spaces unnecessarily. We want the bike program. But we don’t want to lose parking. If it’s bad now, what happens if the DOT takes away parking spots for bike stations?”
Wilkinson said while new stations could get riders to Brooklyn , Manhattan and places like Astoria and Long Island City, there are not yet Citi Bike docks in places where District 5 residents might make great use of them, such as the Queens Center mall, The Shops at Atlas Park and the Woodside rail and bus hub.
As for spreading the docks out more in her proposal, Wilkinson said she found that some already in existence in Ridgewood near the Brooklyn border generate as few as five trips a month.
Holden said he intends to fight for every single parking space as the process moves along.
