August brought a slew of violent shootings to New York City, with at least 30 people injured across the five boroughs, and 10 were wounded in a gang-related shooting in Corona on the last day of July. Officials called the violence “bold, “brazen” and “coordinated.”
Corona residents held a march for peace last Friday, following the shooting on 37th Avenue the weekend before. Two men on foot fired into a crowd on Saturday, July 31, around 10:40 p.m. They were followed by two men on scooters, on which the four fled the scene.
According to police, the suspects were described in the following: individual one was seen wearing a black hoodie, black mask, gray pants and black sneakers; individual two was seen wearing a red hoodie, mask, gray pants and black sneakers; individual three seen wearing a gray sweater with an American Eagle logo and black pants; and individual four seen wearing a black sweatshirt. Photos of them are posted on qchron.com, at bit.ly/3xG1jbl.
The first two used handguns to fire a total of about 40 rounds and the other two operated the mopeds, driving onto the sidewalk in front of Dos Bro’s restaurant on 37th Avenue. The victims ranged in age from 19 to 72, according to police.
The shooting brought both New York City mayoral candidates to Queens to reinforce their stances on gangs and gun violence. Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa ramped up their support for police and share one promise if elected: getting tough on crime.
Each candidate has a background in crime prevention. One wore a bulletproof vest and the other continues to wear an unmistakable red beret. In addition to being the Brooklyn borough president, Eric Adams spent 22 years in the NYPD, retiring as a captain. He co-founded 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, an advocacy group against police brutality and racial profiling. Sliwa founded the Guardian Angels, a nonprofit volunteer organization that patrols cities unarmed in an attempt to prevent crime.
At a press conference following the shooting in Corona, Adams said, “We need a joint gangs and guns task force with federal, state and city coordination to make sure that we can do information sharing, go after the guns that are on the street, stop the flow of guns and take down these crews.”
“I joined [Councilman] @FranciscoMoyaNY at the scene of Saturday’s mass shooting in Queens and renewed my calls for a joint guns and gangs task force to stop the over-proliferation of illegal guns in New York City. We must put an end to this cycle of violence,” Adams said in a statement on Twitter.
“We’re going to make sure [the shooters] get arrested,” said Sliwa at his press conference on 37th Avenue, saying the recent violence has created a “Wild West atmosphere.” Sliwa called for increasing the NYPD’s active gang list, creating witness protection programs and earmarking money for informants.
“Queens cannot be ignored. Most of the focus is on the Bronx and Brooklyn but don’t go to sleep on Queens,” Sliwa told the Chronicle. “The worst area that gets the least attention is Far Rockaway. That’s the most volatile situation because it’s the most condensed, where you have the project gangs at war with one another.”
The next “lethal” area, he said, is Corona and Elmhurst where gangs “seem to be at war with their own subsets.”
He called for increased NYPD patrol of NYCHA properties, including the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria and the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City, where 28 individuals were indicted for gang-related crimes last week by a grand jury under Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Sliwa is a continued proponent of the controversial stop, question and frisk policy. Adams’ campaign site calls the outdated practice “unlawful.”
Both candidates pledge to bring back the controversial plainclothes anti-crime units of the NYPD.
“We need the NYPD,” reads Adams’ campaign website, setting him apart from the Democrats that he ran against who vowed to defund the police. Sliwa called those candidates “spineless” and pledges to restore police budget cuts.
Sliwa said the budget must “tackle the horrific spike in gun violence.” At a press conference, Adams called on Congress to fund intervention efforts with President Biden’s gun violence initiative and agenda.
Sliwa’s campaign is considered a long shot against Adams, who is expected to be the next mayor in the majority Democratic city, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7-1. Adams’ campaign could not be reached for comment prior to publication.
