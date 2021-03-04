The 34th Avenue Open Street project in Jackson Heights is a tribute to the phrase “nothing succeeds like success.”
It started last year as a grassroots response to Covid-19 isolation and has become a 26-block, multigenerational, multiethnic corridor for arts, exercise and community.
Take, for example, Zoom meetings hosted last week by the city’s Department of Transportation to determine just what can be done and what city rules and amenities might be available to augment the community-run program that now runs between Junction Boulevard and 69th Street.
“[Councilman] Danny Dromm, [state Sen.] Jessica Ramos and Mayor de Blasio have already said it’s permanent,” said Jim Burke, co-founder of the 34th Avenue Coalition, in an interview on Tuesday. “Now we just need to show what it will look like.”
People can stroll, jog, ride their bicycles and walk their dogs and, in weather nicer than Tuesday’s 21 degrees with Arctic winds, sit around in lawn chairs, watch children play in the street or participate in programs.
The street remains open to local traffic and deliveries, with metal barricades that can easily be moved or driven around blocking off cross streets between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s weather didn’t phase Marvin Daz, a recent relocation to Woodside who was out for a brisk walk.
“I just moved here from Flushing, and we have nothing like this,” he said. “I like it.”
Those wishing to participate in a Zoom meeting scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. on March 4 can register with the DOT at bit.ly/2KU7ar3.
“We are collecting feedback about potential adjustments to the current treatment, along with ideas for the corridor in the longer term for a redesign, and we welcome all ideas,” DOT spokesman Brian Zumhagen said in an email last week.
“We even had a Spanish-language Zoom meeting that had more than 70 people,” Burke said.
As for what it might look like, Burke said the ideas are there.
“Some people want some sort of gated look at Junction Boulevard, just to let people know this is something special,” he said.
Seniors, he added, would like sturdy benches or some other sort of seating on the road’s landscaped and manicured medians, as they cannot sit on the curbs as comfortably as younger folks.
Burke said there are six schools along the corridor, including three directly on 34th Avenue, which has parents calling for more and stronger protective barriers. Others suggested some sort of artwork near the schools.
“Again, just to show people this is someplace special.”
Others, whose work schedules get them home later in the evening, have requested more street lighting or later hours so they can enjoy the street too.
Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) has been an ardent backer.
“I am thrilled that NYC Department of Transportation is taking the time to really hear from all of our neighbors and prioritizing language access to ensure all our community members’ experiences and opinions are heard,” Ramos told the Chronicle in an email. “The best thing that can happen now is all parties walk away after the forums equally unhappy — compromising to create a safe community space for everyone.”
Burke has a few ideas as to why, when some open streets initially did not take, 34th Avenue became the model that the city now is following. But he said the most important was people power.
“We were the first ones to go to the city and ask for it,” he said. “We formed the coalition. We worked with the DOT and the NYPD’s 115th Precinct from the beginning. People said, ‘We’ll move the barriers at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. We’ll do it.’ This was by the people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.