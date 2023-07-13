Fifty-two years from the day the world mourned the loss of jazz legend Louis Armstrong, a museum, archive and research center opened on 107th Street in Corona to musicians, historians and plain old fans of jazz and the man known as “Satchmo.”
The Louis Armstrong Center is located across the street from the home where he and his wife, Lucille, lived for 28 years until his death in 1971.
Lucille Armstrong, who died in 1983, was instrumental in the effort to get their house, which was landmarked in 1977, turned into the museum. Queens College has been the repository of Armstrong’s original recordings, writings, photos and other memorabilia.
Just about everything has been digitalized. A ribbon cutting with city and Queens dignitaries took place on June 29. And last Thursday, July 6, guests visited the center’s lobby, exhibits and gift shops as they waited for the start of the first combined public tour of the Armstrong House, the interior left much the way it looked when he died, and the new center.
Museum Executive Director Regina Bain couldn’t have been more excited.
“It’s been 24 years,” said Bain, referring to the first discussions of a modern facility. Queens College, she said, eventually acquired the parking lot across the street from the residence at 34-56 107 St.
Then there was planning, fundraising, more planning and more fundraising. Ground was broken in 2017. Michael Cogswell, who had been the founding executive director of the museum, had been a driving force behind building the center until his death in 2020 at age 66.
“Then there was Covid,” Bain said of the final fits and starts that delayed the opening.
Even the opening last week saw Bain temporally called away to discuss difficulties with a few locks and a handful of other nickel-and-dime annoyances.
“With any project like this, you’re going to have a few of those,” Bain said. “I’ll take what we have here.”
And what they have is impressive. The theme “Here To Stay” is emblazoned on a mural-size photo taken of the Armstrongs in Egypt with the Sphynx in the background. Bain said the theme was chosen by Jason Moran, the jazz pianist and educator who was brought in to curate the exhibit.
Along one wall is a display dedicated to two of Armstrong’s favorite pastimes — his reel-to-reel recordings and the collages he made to adorn their cases.
In the middle of one room is a round tabletop exhibit that looks like a tape reel, with numerous interactive screens that let visitors look up digital photos, films and personal papers. One is even devoted to Armstrong’s professional wardrobe over the decades.
The Jazz Room has tables and chairs and large screens and can be used for performances, conferences and other gatherings.
But the biggest draw among visitors appeared to be a display titled “The Tools,” the gem of which is Armstrong’s famed King George Trumpet, a gift from King George V of England — the great-grandfather of King Charles III — at a performance in London 1932.
Across the trumpet is laid Pops’ trademark white scarf. The display also has movie camera and recording equipment.
“Even his personal lip balm,” Bain said, pointing to a small container.
And while Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” was not a hit in the United States when first released in 1967 — the head of his record company refused to promote it in a dispute with the producers — the gold record he earned posthumously when it reached the charts in 1988 after its inclusion in the Robin Williams movie “Good Morning, Vietnam” is framed on another wall.
Fans John and Jan Auleta of Long Island had a long look around in anticipation of the tour.
“They should have something like this in New Orleans,” John Auleta said.
Bain said anyone wishing to access the archives for academic or historic research must make an appointment. The basic tour of the Armstrong House and the Armstrong Center is $20, though Bain said many discounts a available.
Information can be found online at louisarmstronghouse.org.
