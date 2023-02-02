For years, the fenced-off, 12 acres of land that runs along Linden Place in College Point has been home to phragmites, an invasive species of sea grass. But before that, it was the site of the former Flushing Airport, which closed in 1984 and is known to have left behind some harmful material in the soil and in the asphalt that has remained there.
College Point environmentalists James and Kathryn Cervino have been advocating that those issues be attended to for some time. And in recent weeks, the New York City Economic Development Corp. has begun work on wetland mitigation efforts at the site, and is cutting down the phragmites in the process so native grasses can be replanted.
According to the EDC, the work is being done in connection with the Linden Place Extension Project, the nearly 15-year-long effort to alleviate traffic and flooding in the area. In projects where affecting adjacent protected wetlands, like the site in question, is unavoidable, state standards require that, in order to strike a balance, work must be done to restore the wetlands. Efforts toward starting that leg of the project began in 2014; like the entire Linden Place Extension, it has been delayed several times, most recently due to the pandemic.
But the Cervinos do not see the work as a complete victory: They are concerned about the use of glyphosate — the main component in the herbicide Roundup — in the soil.
Glyphosate is known to be tied to cancer, can lead to a loss in biodiversity and can contaminate nearby water systems.
James Cervino, who has worked as an environmental consultant on countless projects over the years, believes that using glyphosate in this case is redundant.
“If you’re going to be excavating and ripping this up, you just solved that phragmites [problem],” he said. “The correct way to remove an invasive species is to dig roots out. They did it — why add chemicals?”
He was particularly concerned because of the site’s proximity to a major aquifer, which sits directly below it. Kathryn Cervino added that the project has left some of the native geese without a home.
Some states, like California, have blanket bans on glyphosate use; others have added restrictions around where it can be applied. As of January 2021, New York had barred its use on state property. While the old airport site is considered a state-regulated freshwater wetland, it is owned by the EDC.
Asked about the choice to use Roundup, a spokesperson for the EDC told the Chronicle via email that it is considered “standard for treating invasive wetland plants.”
“Our permits stipulate removal of the invasive species,” the spokesperson added. “There have been debates about it in New York but there is not an effective alternative for performing this type of work.”
As part of its efforts, the EDC will also add an upland berm to the site, using parts of the old asphalt runway. Noting that oil spills are known to have occurred there, James Cervino said, “My concern is they want to peel the asphalt up under the under the guise of beneficial reuse and recycling.”
EDC officials were not worried, noting that the asphalt will be “capped” as permitted by the Department of Environmental Conservation.
The project is expected to be complete by summer 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.