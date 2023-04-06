The NYPD is investigating three shooting deaths in Western Queens since Friday night.
The first two made up a double homicide in Astoria late Friday night. The third occurred in Maspeth just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said the Astoria shootings took place at about 10:30 p.m. Friday night when three unidentified men approached Bronx residents Xavier Roberts, 22, and Jaheim Hamilton, 21, outside of 24-15 Steinway St., with two of the men subsequently shooting them multiple times each.
Officers from the 114th Precinct responding to a 911 report of shots fired initially found Roberts suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
Hamilton was found about a block away inside 24-35 38 St., also having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
EMS personnel transport ed both to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where they were pronounced dead.
Police provided still photos created from area surveillance videos that allegedly depict the three men wanted in the shooting, as well as a red Jeep Cherokee with a red-and-black hood that was last seen traveling east on the Grand Central Parkway.
The third shooting was discovered at 3:52 a.m. Sunday morning when officers from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male in need of aid in front of 53-76 65 Place. Emanuel Pippis, 44, who lived on 65th Place, was found unresponsive a with gunshot would to his head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.