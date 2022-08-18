The West Nile virus has been detected in two people and a record number of mosquitoes in New York City, the Health Department reported Tuesday. One of the human cases was in Queens; the department did not specify where.
A total of 1,068 mosquito pools across the five boroughs tested positive for the virus — the highest number ever recorded — compared to 779 at this time last year, the department said. An average of 77 mosquitoes were caught in each trap per day, compared to 75 for the same period in 2021.
The city noted that 54 human cases of West Nile have been reported nationwide so far this year, with four deaths.
Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan reminded people to decrease their risk of being bitten by mosquitoes: “Use an EPA registered insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants, especially when outside at dusk and dawn when the types of mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active.” He added that people should remove standing water in outdoor containers to thwart mosquito egg-laying.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
