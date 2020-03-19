Fears over the growing number of coronavirus cases have seen businesses, schools, restaurants and more need to adjust [see separate stories in all editions or online at qchron.com].
Countless public events have been canceled or postponed throughout the borough, and venues have closed. Here are some of them.
The Queens Public Library will be closed to the public until further notice. Last week, QPL announced it was suspending programs, events, classes, community room requests and workshops through the end of March but the library was open last Friday.
The Queens County Farm Museum will close public access to the historic sire through at least April 1.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) announced Monday he is postponing all events on his calendar for two weeks.
A hiring event in conjunction with the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services scheduled for March 20 at Peninsula Library is canceled and is in the process of being moved to another date.
The free mammogram screening with the office of Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Maspeth) scheduled for April 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Maspeth Federal Savings bank has been moved to Friday, August 21 at the same location.
City Council offices are closed until further notice.
Assemblyman Michael DenDekker (D-East Elmhurst) announced the cancellation of all public community events his office had scheduled.
The Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, including both the Jamaica Arts Center and the Jamaica Performing Arts Center, will suspend public programming through April 2. Regular office hours will remain in effect for the time being.
The Queens Historical Society postponed public events for March.
The New York Irish Center in Long Island City is canceling its Wednesday Senior Lunch Club until further notice.
The New York Hall of Science in Corona will be closed to the public through the end of March.
MoMA PS1 in Long Island City will be closed through March 30.
The Dorsky Gallery in Long Island City is closed until further notice.
CUNY canceled upcoming events, class visits and gallery tours at the Harriet and Kenneth Kupferberg Holocaust Center at Queensborough Community College in Bayside.
The city suspended its official public review process for land use. All City Planning Commission meetings, including public hearings and votes required as part of land use review processes, are suspended and the time periods for hearings and votes will not run.
An NYPD neighborhood policing tour, in which the department is looking for feedback from residents on the policing policy slated for March 26 at Queensborough Community College, is called off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.