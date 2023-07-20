Seeking to combat a couple scourges of society at once, state Assemblyman David Weprin, above at the mic, hosted a safety seminar for about 50 members of the community July 11 at the Hillcrest Jewish Center.
The main focuses were fire prevention and saving the lives of people overdosing on drugs. Opioid overdoses, driven by fentanyl, have become a leading cause of death among American adults ages 18 to 45.
First up was Sgt. Christopher Burke from the 107th Precinct, who discussed the Neighborhood Coordination Officer program.
Then came distribution of the opioid antagonist naloxone and training in its use, courtesy of NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine. If administered promptly, naloxone can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses, including those caused by synthetics such as fentanyl.
“Every day in New York City, about three people die from a drug overdose,” said Dr. Jonathan Avery, an addiction psychiatrist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell.
Seminar attendees then heard from Firefighter Christopher Marin about fire safety and prevention and how one may get a free smoke detector installed by calling 1 (877) RED-CROSS (733-2767).
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
