Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is seeking input from the public on where the city should plant more trees.
The trees are part of the city’s Million More Trees campaign, which, as the name might suggest, aims to plant one million more trees throughout the city by 2030. Richards allocated $100,000 in funding for the program this fiscal year.
“Trees cool us, beautify our neighborhoods, and cleanse our environment by absorbing carbon and rainwater,” Richards said in a statement. “Your help is vital in determining the best places to plant them. Your valuable suggestions will help inform process as we bring much-needed, life sustaining trees to communities across our borough.”
Residents are invited to weigh in through a survey, accessible at bit.ly/queenstrees by Oct. 18. Suggestions will be reviewed by the Borough President’s Office along with the Department of Parks and Recreation.
Sites that will be considered include city-owned empty lots and unpaved areas. Underserved neighborhoods that lack shade will be given preference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.