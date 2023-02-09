Queens residents will have their opportunity to weigh in on the Independent Redistricting Commission’s second attempt at redrawing the state’s Assembly maps come Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.
While the meeting will be held in person at York College’s faculty dining room, people may also attend virtually.
The IRC released its first draft of its second try at Assembly maps on Dec. 1, after a New York County Supreme Court judge ruled in September that the previous version, like its state Senate and congressional counterparts, would need to be redrawn. The draft map can be found at nyirc.gov/assembly-plan.
After hearing from New Yorkers statewide, the IRC will have until April 28 to submit a plan to the Legislature for approval. Should that fail, the IRC would have until June 16 to present a new set of maps.
Those planning on attending in person or presenting a plan either in person or virtually should RSVP by Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at nyirc.gov/meetings. In-person attendees need to bring either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test from the last week.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.