A couple celebrating their wedding at a Woodside catering hall welcomed some unexpected guests last Friday — the city Sheriff’s Department showed up at the allegedly illegal party and swiftly shut down the event after finding over 280 people inside.
The officers responded just before midnight to a complaint that groups of people were violating social distancing guidelines at Royal Elite Palace Caterers, located at 69-02 Garfield Ave. The deputies discovered the active wedding celebration with hundreds of guests, indoor seating and live music, as well as food and alcohol service.
The officers arrested the manager and owner of the venue for violating Mayor de Blasio’s ban on indoor dining, which is set to expire on Sept. 30, at which point indoor venues can resume operations at 25 percent capacity. The two employees were slapped with a total of six charges.
The Woodside wedding wasn’t the only raid of the weekend — the Sheriff’s Department shut down two Flushing karaoke bars on Sept. 27.
Deputies arrived at Home Run KTV at 46-07 Kissena Blvd. just after midnight to discover that the bar was allegedly violating more than just social distancing guidelines. They reported that the venue was serving a “significant” amount of alcoholic drinks, despite not having an active liquor license, and only had one point of egress, which the Department of Buildings had previously issued the owner a class one violation for. Class one violations, or immediately hazardous conditions, are reserved for conditions that pose a threat that “severely affects life, health, safety, property or the public interest so as to warrant immediate corrective action,” according to officials.
Additionally, an employee acting as the bar’s security guard was not licensed to do so.
The deputies seized the alcohol, provided masks to the 192 patrons as they were told to leave and arrested the venue owner and an employee for allegedly violating the executive order. The owner was also given desk appearance tickets for seven additional charges.
Later the night, officials shut down the Zebra Lounge about a mile away. Unlike the previous two raids, deputies were not following up on a complaint, but were on regular patrol when they noticed several patrons entering the 136-11 38 Ave. bar.
Deputies watched the individuals enter through a glass door next to the bar’s front door, which they later discovered was the bar’s emergency exit. Inside, they discovered about 107 people.
Four employees were arrested and slapped with misdemeanor charges. In addition to violating the executive order, three of the employees were also charged with not adequately displaying the bar’s liquor license, altering the nature or character of business and obstructing an egress.
