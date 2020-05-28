Mayor de Blasio has a new best friend. The weatherman.
The mayor’s unpopular plan to prohibit swimming at city beaches this summer to fight the spread of the coronavirus got off to an unusually calm start over the long Memorial Day weekend, as cold temperatures and clammy, overcast skies kept the COVID-lockdown-crazed crowds away from the Rockaways.
Under the mayor’s most recent executive order, only surfers were allowed in the water. And they took full advantage of their exceptional status.
“You can’t stop this,” said Adam Cardone, a surfer who lives full-time in Rockaway Beach. He gestured toward the water, where 15 or 20 people — not all of them young — bobbed on their surfboards waiting for the right wave.
“This is our way of life, our church,” he said before picking up his board off the beach and heading into the surf. “We need this now.”
If the city expected trouble last weekend from visitors hellbent on getting in the water despite the rules, there were more than enough police officers and Parks Department agents to handle it.
Teams of cops patrolled along the boardwalk, in small boats in the waters off the beach and in helicopters that buzzed back and forth along the shoreline.
A lieutenant from the 100th Precinct offered free masks on the boardwalk to those who had no face covering.
Parks enforcement agents rode four-wheelers on the beach, stopping at small groups spread on the blankets and advising them to keep a proper, 6-feet-apart distance.
“We told him it was all right; we all live together,” one young lady said after getting a warning from a Parks agent.
Enforcement of social distancing appeared to be purely advisory.
Police officials at the 100th Precinct reported no arrests or tickets for violation of public gathering orders. At Riis Park, the federally owned beach in western Rockaway, the majority of visitors appeared to be parents with young children.
“They don’t care if it’s cloudy or cold,” said Brian, a father of two from Woodhaven. “As long as there’s sand and seashells and we’re out of the house, they’re happy.”
The mayor said earlier in the week that, while the beaches would be open for walking and sunbathing, he stood ready to close off access entirely if they became too crowded or people refused to follow his guidelines, which included no games or big-group picnics.
“It’s certainly not something I want to do,” he said. “I know the Parks Department doesn’t want to do it, but we will be ready if we have to.
“So what you’ll see in the coming days is fencing put in place, ready to be implemented,” de Blasio said. “No swimming, no parties, no sports, no gatherings. We’re going to give people a chance to get it right.”
