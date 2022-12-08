As his try found the net in the US Men’s National Team’s World Cup opener on Nov. 21, a cohort of familiar faces were in the crowd reveling in Tim Weah’s moment on soccer’s grandest stage.
“To have my nephew score in his first game on the highest playing field in soccer, it was amazing,” Michael Duncan, Weah’s uncle and match attendee, said. “I felt good.”
“For my sister, his father, all of the coaches who helped him, I felt good,” the Rosedale resident added.
Duncan says Ahmad bin Ali Stadium erupted as the American team broke out in celebration of the squad’s first goal in a World Cup in eight years. The sea of red, white and blue in attendance might have made the atmosphere feel like a home match, even as the players paraded around the pitch a half-world away from the States.
For Weah, that feeling of hominess may have harkened the sorts of feelings he remembered from his youth, playing on the field he called home: the soccer field at Idlewild Park.
The 22-year-old forward and his teammates may have come short of bringing the World Cup Trophy back with them, but for the longtime resident of Southeast Queens, just the chance to represent the country in Qatar was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.
“I always wanted to be great,” he told the Chronicle on Wednesday. “With video games now, you have [the FIFA video game series] and you’re allowed to create your player and everything, and from there, you just dream.”
Weah had the competition on its heels almost from the moment he stepped on the pitch. According to Duncan — the president and founder of the Rosedale Rockets Soccer Club for which Weah played from when he was a toddler to when he was a teenager — the moves he flashed as a three-and-a-half-year-old playing against five- and six-year-olds left onlookers aghast.
“The things that he was attempting to do on the soccer field made some of the parents think he was older, because there’s no reason a child should be attempting to do those kind of things,” Duncan said.
“Timothy once, at 4 [years old], attempted to do a bicycle kick. And the parents said, ‘He’s older than 4! He’s older than 4!’” he added.
The game runs in Weah’s blood. His father George, currently the president of Liberia, won the Ballon d’Or — awarded to the best male soccer player in Europe — in 1995. His uncle and his mother — who Weah says was even harder on him than his superstar father — coached him at various points in his youth.
The moment Duncan says he knew true greatness was ahead for his nephew came after a six-week summer camp he hosted at Idlewild Park. Weah’s dribbling had progressed to a point that even as he weaved through cones, it looked as though he was moving down a straight line.
“I said to one of my coaches ... ‘Timothy could be just as good as his father one day,’” Duncan said. “[Cristiano] Ronaldo was popular then, and I said, ‘Definitely, he could be just as good as Ronaldo.’ I remember, one of my coaches said, ‘Nah, nah, I don’t think so.’”
“Maybe it was the family in me who wanted this for him, but I knew what I saw.”
Weah said some of his favorite childhood memories came from the very types of camps Duncan said turned him into a world-class player. With his cousin, since-turned New York Red Bulls professional Kyle Duncan, and friends, Weah learned many of the skills he would later display on the world’s stage.
“We used to have summer camps, we used to train together, we used to have competitions together,” he said. “That’s where I learned how to juggle [the soccer ball] for the first time.”
“Having those memories is just priceless and something you never forget. I still have a lot of those friends, still living in the same houses they were living in when we were younger. When I come back home, I get to drive to their house, see their parents and all that stuff,” he added.
While Duncan and his staff knew Weah was ahead of his peers as a toddler, they knew that he was destined for things beyond Rosedale by the time he entered his teenage years. Weah split time between the Blau Weiss Gottschee Soccer Club and Rosedale, and later the Red Bulls Academy and Rosedale, for a couple of years before joining the youth system of French club Paris Saint-Germain when he was around 14 years old.
Duncan says that his aspirations for Weah got in the way of any sadness he might have felt as his nephew’s career took him farther and farther away from home.
“When it was time for him to go to Paris, we were happy,” he said. “There, my nephew was on path to realize his dream.”
A dream of both Duncan’s and Weah’s is to see Weah’s cousin — and Duncan’s other nephew — Kyle on the pitch with Tim at the 2026 World Cup, set to be played mostly in the United States.
“Kyle’s my cousin, but we grew up like brothers,” Weah said. “The dream is to always play together. We do have the opportunity to play together, it’s just about the coaches’ decisions, and hopefully one day he makes the national team and we can play together, because he’s an amazing player.”
As he looks forward to the national team’s next shot at glory, Weah says there is much for the young group to take from their experience in Qatar, and that an additional four years of development should put them in a position to compete for the title.
“I honestly can’t wait,” he said. “I just hope to be healthy and in good form, because you never know where life can take you. I definitely just pray for an injury-free career and to be a part of that group.”
