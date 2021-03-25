State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and NYPD Capt. Igor Pinkhasov both came to the United States as immigrants with their families when they were boys.
When the recent wave of anti-Asian hate crimes in the country came up Monday night at a meeting of Community Board 13, Liu spoke as a man who has long been subjected to it; Pinkhasov both as an immigrant and a cop dedicated to dealing with the scourge.
“‘Go back to China!’ I’ve heard that thousands of times,” Liu said. “If I had a nickel for every time I’ve heard that, I’d be in a lot warmer place tonight.”
Pinkhasov, commanding officer of the 105th Precinct, related an experience that was at least somewhat different.
“Each one of us depends on the other,” he said. “We relied a lot on people who opened their hearts to our family. We came in 1996. we spoke no English. Good people helped us out and helped us along the way.”
It had been six days since Robert Long, 21, allegedly killed eight people in three Atlanta massage parlors, including six Asian women. Board 13 Chairman Bryan Block began the session by calling on the board to support the Asian community, which has seen a mushrooming number of bias crimes in the last year.
“Across the country, people are being singled out because of how they look,” Liu said. “People’s homes have been vandalized. Businesses have seen boycotts. People are violently shoved, usually from behind. People’s throats have been slashed from ear to ear on the subway.”
Liu then turned his attention to Atlanta.
“There has been compounded injustice,” he said, referring first to the initial statement from law enforcement saying that Long “had a bad day” and had a sex addiction.
“Now they’re being victimized by the system,” Liu added. “He drove to a business and he killed Asians. He drove a long way to a second place and he killed Asians. He drove to a third place and he killed Asians. How are you not sure if this is a hate crime? It boggles the mind.”
The senator said he is grateful for the support from the diverse community.
“Anytime there is racism, anytime we hear bigotry, we must stand up against it.”
Block recited the famous quote from the Rev. Martin Niem…ller, a Lutheran pastor in Germany during the rise of Nazism, who referred to how he and others permitted the atrocities that soon would occur.
“‘First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.
“Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.
“Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.
“Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.’”
