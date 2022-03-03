Apart from the quality-of-life complaints at the 105th Precinct’s Community Council meeting last Wednesday, residents were anxious to ask for details about the launch of a new version of the city’s plainclothes anti-crime unit.
The response: TBD.
The precinct’s commanding officer said that NYPD brass has yet to inform individual precincts about the specifics of the program.
“I don’t want to say something I do not know. As of now we have no idea what it’s going to look like. We’re still waiting for the training to kick in,” said the commanding officer, Deputy Inspector Igor Pinkhasov.
Mayor Adams announced the launch of the new anti-crime units, which he called “neighborhood safety teams,” at the end of January, at which point he said they would be launched over the next three weeks. Last Wednesday’s meeting confirmed that timeline hasn’t come to fruition.
The previous iteration of the controversial anti-crime unit was disbanded in the summer of 2020 in response to longstanding complaints of misconduct and the nationwide movement to reform policing following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. A new version of it was announced by Adams as part of his plan to address gun violence. The mayor said that members of the unit will be plainclothes, but also identifiable as police officers.
The 105th Precinct will join three others in the Queens South command — the 103rd, 113th and 101st precincts — as part of the program, which will be limited to the 30 precincts citywide picked as the locus of 80 percent of the city’s violence, according to the mayor.
Pinkhasov, who was previously an anti-crime unit sergeant himself, said that it’s not yet clear what the officers would wear to identify themselves. What he has heard so far, he said, is that the officers will be equipped with body cameras and their vehicles will have dashcams. He submitted a list of candidates up the chain of command to be vetted, and hasn’t heard anything back yet.
Community Board 13 Chairman Bryan Block, who asked about the unit, said he’d been urged to do so by members of his civic organization and the board. He said he wasn’t inherently against the reinstatement of the unit, but many black residents of Southeast Queens have expressed apprehension about how it’s executed.
“Folks of color are really concerned about that. Because a lot of us got pulled over by them — I know I got pulled over by them several times — and it wasn’t a nice experience,” Block said.
Included in the group of those who are anxious to learn more is Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) who called on the mayor and Police Department to be open about the program as it gets underway.
“This proposal — along with others to change city and state criminal justice policies — requires further public dialogue and transparency,” Adams said in a January statement.
During the precinct council meeting, Pinkhasov said that gun access continues to be a problem in the 105th despite the fact that overall its levels in seven major crime categories are low relative to the rest of the city. Compstat data confirms that over the last 28-day period, as of Friday, the precinct is below the average citywide rate for the seven crimes that are tracked.
While the precinct has not had a homicide or a shooting victim in 2022, Pinkhasov reported it has had seven incidents of gunfire. Six of those were recreational, with someone in a vehicle shooting into the air, but one incident of special concern did occur on Feb. 10, Pinkhasov said. Kids were fighting in a parking lot at 221st Street and South Conduit Avenue after school and one of the students fired a gun twice at the other, missing both shots.
“Thank God nobody got struck. However it’s very concerning when kids have access to guns these days,” Pinkhasov said.
