At its height, the River’s Edge of Long Island City offered a little bit of Manhattan opulence without having to go to Manhattan; dining literally on the water at the end of 44th Drive in a floating restaurant with a panoramic view of the most famous and unmistakable skyline in the world.
It never would have seemed destined for an inglorious end.
Now the barges and the structures sitting atop them are headed for the scrap pile.
First, the business’s owner, Herendra Singh, ran into financial trouble with the city, as it is located on city property. He then became embroiled in a bribery scandal that saw him plead guilty; sent former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano to prison; and very nearly ensnared former Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Back in November, THE CITY reported that the site has become a rusty hulk, and that the Department of Citywide Administrative Services was offering the barges at auction for the top bidder — starting at $15,000 — who could deliver a plan to move them safely.
Craine’s New York Business on April 12 first reported the city’s intent to demolish the structures.
This week the DCAS told the Chronicle that an auction no longer was a workable solution. The agency said the floating barges were pulled from auction after it was determined that in their present state of decay they could not be soundly moved.
The city has placed an order to have the barges destroyed “efficiently and ethically.”
Once funding is secured, the DCAS estimates it will take at least eight months to destroy and get rid of the debris. The agency said that is a typical timeline for similar projects.
No further information was available from the city as to how the site might be reused.
Singh and a pair of fundraisers he hosted for de Blasio’s first campaign at Water’s Edge came under federal scrutiny in a “pay-to-play” scandal involving both Mangano and his wife.
Singh also was investigated for improper fundraising for candidates for the Legislature whom de Blasio supported.
Singh, a cooperating witness, admitted to raising cash for “Official #2,” in return for favorable treatment by the city regarding his restaurant’s lease.
The New York Times reported at the time that specific details on the court records “make it clear that the unnamed official is Mr. de Blasio.” De Blasio repeatedly denied the allegations and was never charged with any wrongdoing.
In a 2017 appearance on WNYC Radio’s Brian Lehrer Show, de Blasio accused Singh of making up tales to save himself once he was caught in the Nassau County investigation.
“But this has been looked at very carefully,” de Blasio said. “Nothing that he describes as having happened happened, period.”
Singh also admitted giving Mangano and his wife, Linda, gifts and other considerations in return for government contracts. One of the gifts was a no-show job for Linda Mangano. The Manganos’ first trial ended in a mistrial in 2018. They were convicted in a second trial in 2019.
In March 2017, then-U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim opted not to prosecute de Blasio following an investigation into the mayor and his supporters soliciting contributions from people who were conducting business with the city.
But Kim at the time also made a point of saying his office had to consider, among other things “the high burden of proof, the clarity of the existing law, any recent changes to the law, and the particular difficulty in proving criminal intent in corruption schemes in which there is no evidence of personal profit.”
