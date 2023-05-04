The city’s partial amnesty program for overdue water bills has been extended by a month and will be open through May 31, officials announced Monday.
The program allows the following:
For those owing a balance of more than $1,000 for over a year, the Department of Environmental Protection will forgive all interest if the full bill is paid; 75 percent of interest if half the bill is paid; and half the interest if a quarter of the bill is paid.
Those who owe less than $1,000 may get their interest waived if they pay in full.
Customers may find out if they are eligible by calling (718) 595-7000 or visiting nyc.gov/site/dep/pay-my-bills/amnesty-program.page.
Since the program debuted in January, about 86,000 of the 200,000 New Yorkers with a late water bill have participated, collectively saving $12 million in interest and paying more than $80 million from delinquent accounts, according to the city.
Customers who do not pay delinquent bills or enter payment plans will face enforcement measures, including water service shutoffs, officials warned.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
