City police will no longer run warrant checks on people they have stopped but determined have not done anything wrong, following a new legal settlement.
The case, Terron Belle v. the City of New York, was brought by The Legal Aid Society and two law firms. Belle said police should not have run his ID to check for warrants after determining he was not carrying a gun as they first thought. Legal Aid said the practice is unconstitutional.
City Law Department spokesman Nick Paolucci downplayed the case’s importance. “This agreement was limited to these individual plaintiffs and does not indicate a broad issue,” he said via email. “The NYPD is committed to upholding the constitutional rights of individuals, and has agreed to clarify existing policy to make it clear when officers can run a warrant query during a detainment.”
Paolucci noted that the five plaintiffs received $36,000 between them, while the attorneys got $417,000 in fees and costs.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) tweeted that the agreement “empowers criminals” and hampers cops.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
