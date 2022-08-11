St. Albans’ favorite son LL Cool J, left, took a few minutes last Saturday in his Rock the Bells Hip Hop Festival at Forest Hills Stadium to accept honors from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
The rapper, actor and entertainment producer who grew up as James Todd Smith received a key to the borough as Richards proclaimed Aug. 6 to be LL Cool J Day in Queens in front of a packed house.
Fans also can see LL Cool J star as Special Agent and former Navy SEAL Sam Hanna on the CBS drama “NCIS: Los Angeles.”
— Michael Gannon
