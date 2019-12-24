Wanted in assault in E train subway station

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with an assault that occurred in the Roosevelt Avenue subway station in Jackson Heights on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Police in the 110th Precinct and Transit District 20 said the incident took place on a northbound E train at about 3:30 p.m. after the victim and another man became engaged in a verbal dispute.

Once the train reached the Jackson Heights Station the victim left the train. His attacker followed him off, punched the victim twice in the face and fled back on the train.

Police said the victim was not seriously hurt and declined medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.