Don’t be a wallflower — if you want to get an apprenticeship to become a union paperhanger, you have to act when the Finishing Trades Institute of New York holds a recruitment drive next month.
The FTI seeks to recruit 50 apprentices from June 16 to 29, the state Department of Labor said Tuesday. Applications may be obtained, in person only, from the FTI at 45-15 36 St. in Long Island City, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, during the recruitment period.
Only 500 applications will be distributed, on a first-come, first-served basis. The recruitment will be offered for 10 business days or until 500 applications have been issued, whichever comes first.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma, know English, pass a drug test and meet the physical requirements of the job.
For more information, one may contact the FTI at (718) 937-7440.
Further details about the recruitment, and others, may be found on the internet at dol.ny.gov/apprenticeship/overview.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
