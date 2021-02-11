Following years of criticism from minority groups, Gov. Cuomo repealed parts of the so-called “Walking while trans” law on Feb. 2, stopping police from arresting people who appear to be loitering for prostitution.
Not everyone thinks it is a wise decision.
Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant who teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, believes the city and state are regressing.
“This time next year they’ll be saying, ‘Where did all these prostitutes come from?’” he told the Chronicle Monday.
“The next thing they’ll follow up with is ‘The police aren’t doing their jobs,’” he said.
Giacalone recalled “street walkers all over the place” when he joined the force in 1992 and called it a quality-of-life issue the general population does not want to see.
“We seem to be going backwards faster than I imagined,” he said. “The people that are in charge today don’t realize how bad things used to be. That or they’ve forgotten.”
Asked if police may have been overaggressive against minorities, Giacalone said stopping sex workers “doesn’t target a particular race or gender. It’s anybody whose looking to sell their body for money.”
The law allowed officers to arrest people beckoning or attempting to stop people in a public place.
State Sen. Brad Hoyman (D-Manhattan) and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D-Rockland) sponsored bills to repeal it, which passed the state Senate 45-15 and the Assembly 105-44.
According to statistics from the lawmakers, 85 percent of arrests between 2012 and 2015 were black or Latina, which they say demonstrates that the law was discriminatory.
“This law has long allowed police to make discriminatory arrests based on assumptions — leading to the targeting of majority Black, Latinx and Transgender New Yorkers,” said state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), adding that repealing it was the right thing to do.
“Wearing what you want, walking where you wish, and gathering in places of your choice are fundamental aspects of New York life that we must protect for our trans neighbors,” state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) said.
Calls for repealing the law grew louder in recent years with reports saying there was a 120 percent increase in arrests in 2018.
Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct, in Forest Hills and Rego Park, said he doesn’t have much experience with the topic but from what he understands the enforcement requires a lot of observation.
“They don’t just swoop in and pick people up,” he told the Chronicle Monday. “They have to watch for a certain period of time and watch them approaching different cars. There’s a lot that goes into it.”
Cappelmann said the police would have to present the district attorney with a case as opposed to throwing something at a wall and hoping it gets prosecuted. “I believe that police would follow the law and do it correctly but obviously everybody is entitled to their own opinion,” he said.
Robert McGuire, the city’s police commissioner from 1978 to 1983, said there has been an ebb and flow to street conduct throughout the years.
“I don’t want to cut the baby in half here but I’m very ambivalent about this,” he told the Chronicle Tuesday.
He said the dilemma is the debate between an individual’s freedom and the concern of a community, and that different communities can have different views on behaviors.
“That is very difficult for law enforcement,” he said, adding that it leads to a “gerrymandered” view of policing.
McGuire said his officers basically knew the usual prostitutes and could identify them. “They weren’t making guesses as to who was out on the street,” he said.
The former commissioner added, “of course there would be mistakes anytime you have large numbers of people involved.”
Giacalone said someone standing on the corner and selling her body “is a rarity now” because of the internet’s rise over the past two decades.
“If we think that prostitution ended a long time ago we’re all kidding ourselves because the internet has changed the way prostitution is done,” he said.
Giacalone said he has no problem if prostitution were legalized and confined to a building. “If we’re going to do it, do it right, not just say, ‘Well we’re going to decriminalize standing on the street corner.’ That’s just bizarre,” he said. “People have lost their ever-loving minds. Common sense is no longer that common.”
