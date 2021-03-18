Queens Acting Supreme Court Justice Toko Serita dismissed hundreds of open prostitution cases Tuesday morning at the request of District Attorney Melinda Katz.
The motion included nearly 700 cases in which people were detained, arrested and charged with loitering for the purpose of engaging in prostitution and prostitution-related crimes. More than 200 cases were related to the “Walking While Trans” law, as critics call it, a loitering statute recently repealed by the state. More than 400 other cases were for other prostitution-related charges.
“Historical data shows that enforcement of this statute had primarily been used to arrest people based on their gender or appearance,” Katz said. “Dismissing cases related to this unfair and now repealed statute frees members of our community from the collateral consequences of their arrests.”
Katz requested the court dismiss:
• 146 cases of defendants with outstanding warrants on open cases charging violation of the loitering law, Penal Law Section 240.37, and related charges;
• 84 cases of defendants with outstanding warrants on cases charging 240.37 and related charges who failed to appear after pleading guilty; and
• 443 cases of defendants with outstanding warrants on pending cases charging violations of Section 230.00 (prostitution) and related charges.
Katz requested that the warrants be vacated and the cases dismissed. She also requested that the court seal the cases so that the individuals do not have a criminal record related to the matters.
“This is an incredibly emotional moment for me,” Serita said.
The judge said she has seen firsthand the damage to the lives of many people who were already being sexually exploited and arrested “merely for walking while trans.”
Mateo Guerrero of advocacy group Make the Road NY said the dismissal of cases is the result of decades of organizing from black and brown trans communities.
“This is an essential next step in removing the obstacles that prevent our communities from accessing housing, employment and continue to be impacted by the unjust immigration system,” Guerrero said.
The state repealed Penal Law Section 240.37 in early February. The law, since 1976, allowed police to arrest people beckoning or attempting to stop passersby in a public space for the purpose of prostitution.
Critics said it unfairly targeted minorities and transgender people.
On Tuesday, Mayor de Blasio announced a new proposal to create a state legislative framework for decriminalization of sex work and supporting victims. “It’s time to decriminalize sex workers and focus our enforcement on those who exploit and profit off a broken system,” he said.
To expand services for sex workers, the city said it will explore pre-arrest program models to offer community-centered services to sex workers without conducting arrest as a condition of receipt, as opposed to post-arrest diversion, which relies on offering services as a condition of release from arrest or incarceration. The city will also explore and refine proposals related to sex-work programs and services, especially sex-worker-led health, employment and safety programs.
Supportive community-based services for sex workers will be expanded, including creating new partnerships outside of law enforcement by formalizing the task force on health and safety needs of sex workers led by the NYC Unity Project and Mayor’s Office to end domestic- and gender-based violence.
Sex work advocates applauded the move.
“People in the sex trades have long been marginalized, stigmatized and criminalized in ways that are unhelpful at best and violent at worst,” said Ashe McGovern, executive director of the NYC Unity Project.
Zola Z. Bruce from the Sex Workers Project of the Urban Justice Center also praised the initiative.
“Sex workers are multi-faceted people; they are healers, educators and advocates who work in an industry heavily exploited due to stigma and morality policing,” Bruce said. “Decriminalization will decrease human trafficking and sex workers can be hired as experts to help identify individuals most vulnerable to human trafficking.”
