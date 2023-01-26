The Walgreens store at 63-37 108 St. in Forest Hills will close next month.
The store will close Feb. 20. An employee cited failure to get a new lease as the reason. A sign posted at the entrance is giving the news to customers who do not yet know prior to their arrival.
A Walgreens representative this week acknowledged receipt of the Chronicle’s request for information on the closing, but did not respond further prior to Wednesday’s deadline.
Those with drug prescriptions are being referred to the Forest Hills Walgreens at 104-25 Queens Blvd. The employee who spoke to the Chronicle said the company promised her a job at one of its stores.
One longtime customer who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Chronicle he was disappointed.
“I’ve lived in this area for over 20 years. I was shopping at this Walgreens when it was called Rite Aid,” he said. “I remember the Rite Aid store on the corner was the first pharmacy that my family went to when we came to America. It’s a shame that this location is closing but to be honest I had a feeling it was going to close soon.”
He said over the last two years he has seen shoplifters take sometimes thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
“Shelves gradually became empty and items that were remaining on shelves were locked up,” he said, adding that Walgreens is a large store, and he has fears a small business will not be able to afford the rent. He also noted that many smaller shops on the strip have been vacant for years.
Another customer was told by an employee that theft had become a major problem. He said in some cases the same person or people could hit the store three times in a single day.
Jessica Lee, general manager of Eden Farm, a grocery and produce store two doors down, said she is not concerned for the moment.
“I guess it really depends on what’s coming in after,” she said. “Walgreens is great now; they’re not really affecting us because we sell different things. I think their leaving and what comes after might affect us more than what is there right now.”
Lee also does not think the loss of foot traffic will be significant.
“Not really,” she said. “I was actually surprised that people come to our store to buy things that are more available in Walgreens, things like medicine, some candy goods, things like that.”
Lee does think in those cases Walgreens’ size might work to Eden Farm’s advantage.
“I think at Walgreens, they always had a long, long line,” Lee said. “Everything was really slow. Customers would come to our store to just grab something really quick and be out in a minute, and not stand in line 10 or 15 minutes to buy one thing.”
She reiterated that she is not worried about losing passing shoppers.
“I’m not concerned about the foot traffic,” she said. “This neighborhood is always pretty busy with people shopping. We have a lot of kids coming in after school. I’m not too concerned about that.”
The Chronicle was unable to reach Leslie Brown, president of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, for comment on the development.
The closing will mark the second time in less than a year that a national drug store chain has pulled out of Forest Hills.
The old Rite Aid pharmacy closed its doors at 71-14 Austin St. last May 2, part of a national downsizing that resulted in closing down 145 “underperforming” stores. The L-shaped pharmacy also had an entrance on Continental-71st Avenue, with both entrances located one door away from the bustling intersection.
Another Walgreens, located in Flushing at 44-15 Kissena Blvd., closed its pharmacy department on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The rest of the store will close on March 8. The company cited changes to the market and in people’s buying habits for the closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.