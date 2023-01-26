Hector Bueno regularly picks up prescriptions for his 88-year-old mother at the Walgreens on Kissena Boulevard near Elder Avenue in Flushing. But when he went by this week, he was surprised to learn that the store’s pharmacy would be closing on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
“I was in a state of shock,” he told the Chronicle. “This place has been here over 30 years.”
Bueno is not alone; Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) said many constituents have contacted her office about the matter, expressing concern.
“I was disheartened to hear the news that a corporate decision was made to close the Walgreens on Kissena Boulevard, as I know there are many residents who live in the area who rely on the location not just to fill their prescriptions, but for other basic necessities,” Ung said in a statement.
Noting that prescriptions are set to be transferred to Walgreens’ location at Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue, she added, “I realize that is not an easy trip for some older adults and others.”
That was of chief concern for Bueno. “My mom can’t walk there — no way,” he said. “She would be trampled with all the Downtown Flushing foot traffic.” He added that it would be difficult for him to find parking nearby.
Though a pharmacy employee declined to speak with the Chronicle, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed that the pharmacy would shutter Wednesday.
“When faced with the difficult task of closing a pharmacy, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in buying habits, for example,” the spokesperson said via email. Specifics for the Kissena Boulevard location were not given.
Though the store itself will remain open for the time being, the spokesperson said the entire location will close its doors come March 8.
The Kissena Boulevard store is not the only Queens Walgreens slated to close; the chain’s Forest Hills pharmacy and shop, located at 67-37 108 St. will close on Feb. 20. Visit qchron.com to read the Chronicle’s coverage of that closure.
