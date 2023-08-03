You think the city Department of Transportation asks the impossible of you? At the corner of 62nd Drive and Queens Boulevard in Rego Park, the city tells drivers to wait for a green light ... that will never come.
The change came along with the installation of a bike lane and loss of parking on that section of 62nd Drive, which runs alongside the AT&T Building. While drivers had faced two signals running through the traditional red-green-yellow cycle, until a few months ago, they are now confronted with four. The two on the left side are standard, but when those turn green, the two on the right go from solid red arrows to flashing yellow arrows. They never turn green — yet a sign hanging from one crossbar still says “Wait for green light.”
The flashing yellow arrow “allows you to make the right turn and yield to those in the crosswalk,” a DOT spokesman said via email. “It’s not an uncommon treatment, but not seen in every neighborhood.”
The Chronicle team has only spotted flashing yellow signals for right-hand turns at one other corner, in Brooklyn. Tell us where you’ve seen them by emailing PeterM@qchron.com. Online material from DOTs here and elsewhere seems to almost exclusively discuss flashing yellows for left-hand turns.
As for the sign that could pose a conundrum if one takes it literally, in isolation, the city DOT said it would look into removing it.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
