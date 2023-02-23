For Black History Month Mayor Eric Adams was at Borough Hall in Kew Gardens to swear in the new executive board of the Vulcan Society, an organization comprised of retired and active Black EMS workers, firefighters, fire inspectors and civilian personnel of the FDNY, according to the group’s website.
Camron Crayton, master of arms; Kevin Simon, treasurer; Alonzo Baker, financial secretary; Tyeisha Pugh, recording secretary; Fred Whynn, corresponding secretary; Kaseem Porter, 2nd vice president; Khalid Baylor, 1st vice president; and Regina Wilson, president, were the board members who were sworn in by Adams.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.