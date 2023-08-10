Several dozen Flushing residents gathered outside the Flushing Public Library Tuesday afternoon along with City Council District 20 Republican primary candidate Dany Chen, protesting Justice Robert Caloras’ decision to throw out his lawsuit against his opponent, James Pai, for alleged voter fraud just one business day before it was set to be heard.
“The judge just tossed it out — he just dismissed it. He didn’t even bother to look at the evidence. This is ridiculous,” said Winnie Mary, who is part of the Chen campaign. “We have to fight and unite to stop this abomination of our rights.”
Chen filed the suit in state Supreme Court in July after hearing reports from voters saying they were told they could not vote in the June 27 primary because absentee ballots had already been requested in their names.
The Chronicle previously reported that evidence shared by Foldenauer suggests that at least five people associated with the Pai campaign may have cast absentee ballots in other voters’ names.
With the case dismissed, Chen’s lawyer, Aaron Foldenauer, told the Chronicle that they plan to take steps to alert Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in hopes that her office will investigate the claims of forgery and voter fraud. They have not ruled out appealing Caloras’ decision.
“We’re now focusing more and more resources on actually getting justice and making sure justice is served with respect to the people who did this crime,” Foldenauer said.
Had Caloras ruled in Chen’s favor, the judge would have had the authority to call for a new election. While that could still be on the table if Chen appeals, and wins, a criminal investigation would not prompt one, according to Foldenauer.
Holding signs that read “not my signature,” “integrity matters,” “stop the lies” and more, voters made their discontent known on Tuesday afternoon as passersby stopped to see the cause of the commotion.
Many of those in attendance were victims of the alleged fraud scheme, including Alex Posner, who worked the polls on primary day.
When the Chronicle previously spoke with Posner, he recounted his experience, when he was told he could not cast his vote since an absentee ballot had been requested in his name. Since then, Posner and Foldenauer have learned that an absentee ballot was not only requested, but cast, in Posner’s name.
Pointing to a photocopy of the corresponding, signed absentee ballot envelope on Tuesday, Posner said, “That is not my signature.
“That is fraud. Somebody else signed it.”
While some in attendance took the opportunity to encourage voters to support Chen in his third-party run on the Better Flushing Party line (a campaign banner also hung from folding tables), Chen himself stuck to the issue at hand.
“The right to vote is the primary right by which all of our rights are protected,” he said Tuesday. “If we lose the right to vote, we lose everything — we cannot afford that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.