The Panel for Educational Policy voted last week against approving the Fair Student Funding formula, a measure that comes up yearly and provides the main source of money for most schools.
Schools Chancellor David Banks called the vote “deeply problematic” and said that he would have to play a different role in engaging parents and members going forward.
A briefing was held prior to the vote being held but many members brought up issues with the funding model and questions about how the formula, which has been mostly the same since 2007, is determined.
One Brooklyn parent and Community Education Council 16 member, NeQuan McLean, stated that he was on a task force during the de Blasio administration that was supposed to come up with changes to the formula but the report was never released.
Banks said there should be no delay in releasing that.
Banks and mayoral appointee Angela Green, however, expressed dismay at the 11th-hour questions despite having a briefing.
Lindsey Oates, chief financial officer for the Department of Education, said that the vote would delay decisions related to hiring and preparing for the first day of school and that changing the funding model costs money.
Deborah Dillingham, the Queens borough president appointee to the PEP, originally suggested tabling the motion but after hearing the public testimonies, withdrew her motion.
She proceeded to abstain from the vote, which received a total of five abstentions, seven yes votes and one no vote.
“I agree that briefings are necessary but I also think the public statements made here teach us things that we did not know before and public comment is extremely important,” she said, adding that it “illuminated problems and challenges with the formula.”
Banks responded that the vote “is going to throw some of our schools into a lot of trouble.”
He said that schools would not be able to make hires for the next year and not make their budgets in time.
“Everything is placed on hold ... we are going to have to figure out how to move as quickly as possible and as quickly as possible is still not enough time,” he said.
Rego Park parent Jean Hahn, head of the group Queens Parents United and a member of Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education NYC, pointed toward the still-vacant mayoral appointee seat, which could have provided the eight votes necessary to pass the funding model.
PEP was typically seen as a “rubber stamp,” pushing along the mayor’s wishes, but has recently acted more independently, last month voting down a DOE staffing agreement.
Hahn says that it does not look good for mayoral control of schools.
“I think it is bad because I think we need mayoral control,” she said. “It looks like Adams is screwing it up ... he’s appearing incompetent by not having that vacancy filled.
“If we don’t have it, these schools aren’t funded. These principals can’t hire teachers before the school year starts. It’s terrible.”
She hopes to see the funding approved soon so that schools do not have to operate with the uncertainty any longer.
During the public comment portion of the PEP meeting, some attendees expressed concerns over equity and funding for students in shelters, in foster care and with disabilities.
Jenn Choi, a special education parent advocate from Woodside, encouraged panel members to vote no and called for a change to the Fair Student Funding weights for students with disabilities.
“These formulas more or less are based on the assumption there are other students needing the same thing in a particular class or grade and the number of them would naturally make up what would amount to ... a teacher’s salary,” Choi said.
“Students are supposed to be given services based on their needs and not the school’s budget but as I advocate for parents, I frequently find this problem, especially in specialized high schools, gifted and talented programs, and smaller size high schools,” she continued.
