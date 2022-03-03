The City Council voted last week on zoning changes that will lay the framework for outdoor dining.
“As our city seeks to recover, this zoning change is the first step in creating a permanent program that is better organized and regulated, more equitable, and balances the health of our restaurants with the needs of local neighborhoods,” said Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
“This will require feedback and input from various stakeholders, which we will continue to gather over the coming weeks and months,” she continued.
The Council vote would move sidewalk cafe rules out of the zoning resolution and into local law, creating a more permanent and better-regulated program.
Adams said the vote is the first step in creating a program that balances the many considerations of neighborhoods and quality-of-life needs.
The changes would allow future outdoor dining in communities, mainly outside of Manhattan, that were not previously permitted to have outdoor cafes.
Last year’s emergency executive order established a temporary program for restaurants in other zoning districts and proved to be a lifeline for restaurants.
The vote was 43-6 with one abstention; the votes against were from Councilmembers James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), Ari Kagan (D-Brooklyn), Darlene Mealy (D-Brooklyn), Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) and Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn).
“I have serious concerns about outdoor dining and the makeshift sheds becoming permanent,” said Holden in a statement.
“I was in favor of outdoor dining when it was an emergency allowance to throw a lifeline to struggling restaurants and wasn’t meant to be permanent.”
He said that the shacks did not go through the usual buildings process.
“They present great problems related to safety, parking, traffic, pests and more,” said Holden. “Streets and sidewalks serve a critical purpose for pedestrians and motorists. Now that indoor dining has thankfully, resumed, we no longer need outdoor dining unless a restaurant was already set up for it before the pandemic.”
