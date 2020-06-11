It’s not too late! Registered voters have until June 16 to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 primaries.
Under the governor’s Executive Order 202.15, all registered voters have the opportunity to vote by mail for the June 23 elections to prevent the community spread of COVID-19. Absentee ballots can be submitted until the day of the election.
Those interested can request an absentee ballot at nycabsentee.com. The website can be used only by registered New York City voters.
If you are affected by COVID-19, check the box for “Temporary Illness” on the application. The definition has been temporarily expanded to include both those affected by COVID-19 and those with the potential of contracting the virus.
Enter your information exactly as it appears in your voter record. Failure to do so may result in a “Record Not Found.” That does not mean you are ineligible, but the information was submitted incorrectly.
For more information, visit voting.nyc. For further assistance, email AbsenteeJune2020@boe.nyc or call 1 (866) VOTE-NYC (868-3692).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.