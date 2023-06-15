At 586 Seneca Ave., one might find a plethora of tables and pallets laid outside of a building belonging to Fenix XL Car and Limo Service Corp. While the cab company runs its day-to-day business inside of the building, the display outside belongs to Fenix Community Fridge.
Every single item will be gone in a matter of hours, taken by community members in need.
“It’s all about the community,” said Antonio Vaca, previous owner of Fenix XL Car and Limo Service Corp. and founder of Fenix Community Fridge in Ridgewood. During the Covid pandemic, Vaca found business had slowed down for his car and limo company. People were traveling less, and the number of available drivers significantly decreased. “Some of them passed away, some of them got too sick, and some left to be with their families,” Vaca explained.
“I was living alone and had a fridge full of food that I wasn’t going to finish myself. I knew people were in need, so I had the idea to help,” he said. Vaca, who resides in Kew Gardens, had seen people putting fridges of free food outside, and was inspired to take matters into his own hands and do the same for his community. He passed the ownership of the cab company to his family, and instead focused his time and energy on his new venture: helping the community through Fenix Community Fridge.
Fenix Community Fridge is available to the public 24/7, providing food, clothing, and other necessities to those who need it for free. Food pantry events are every Friday at 5 p.m.
The community plays a big role in the day-to-day operations, with volunteers and neighbors donating things they can spare.
“We have a Whatsapp group, and neighbors can write in the chat if they need something specific. Someone will write, ‘We are in need of a bed’ and then someone else will come by and drop off a bed. It’s amazing,” Vaca said. After schools are dismissed for the day, Vaca puts out items for children: toys, snacks and clothes.
Small businesses also do their part to help at Fenix. Laundromats donate clothes that were never picked up, and restaurants and grocery stores donate their excess product to prevent food waste.
Volunteer Charlene Stubbs does her part by reaching out to various parties and bringing items that are requested by others. “Before I found Fenix, I didn’t know there were so many people in need in our area,” Stubbs said. “If I ever came into money, I would give it to them. They help people — from infants to the elderly. White, Black, Hispanic, Asian — it doesn’t matter. They help migrants. People who work but cannot make ends meet go there for help.”
For the future, Vaca hopes to continue helping the community through Fenix in any way he can.
“Covid changed everything. It’s been three years since this started, and it’s a big part of my life,” Vaca said.
For more information on Fenix Community Fridge, visit its Instagram page, @fenixcommunityfridge.
