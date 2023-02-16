The second annual FDNY vs. NYPD men’s volleyball match pitted New York’s Bravest vs. New York’s Finest in a fundraiser at Maspeth High School to benefit the families of the city’s heroes who have died in the line of duty.
For the second time, the NYPD won the best-of-five match in four games by scores of 25-23, 25-17, 19-25 and 25-19.
The Feb. 11 match and the pregame ceremonies were dedicated to the memories of NYPD Dets. Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera, Firefighters Jesse Gerhard, Timothy Klein and William Moon, and EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, all of whom were killed in 2022.
— Michael Gannon
