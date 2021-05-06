The Queens Public Library will expand services to include browsing and computer use at select branches beginning on Monday, May 10.
Patrons will be able to browse shelves for a set period of time and make appointments to use computers at these locations:
• Arverne at 312 Beach 54 St.,
• Astoria at 14-01 Astoria Blvd.,
• Auburndale at 25-55 Francis Lewis Blvd.,
• Bellerose at 250-6 Hillside Ave.,
• Cambria Heights at 218-13 Linden Blvd.,
• East Elmhurst at 95-06 Astoria Blvd.,
• Elmhurst at 86-07 Broadway,
• Hillcrest at 187-05 Union Tpke.,
• Long Island City at 37-44 21 St.,
• Peninsula at 92-25 Rockaway Beach Blvd.,
• Queensboro Hill 60-05 Main St.,
• Richmond Hill at 118-14 Hillside Ave.,
• Ridgewood at 20-12 Madison St. and
• Rochdale Village at 169-09 137 Ave.
For more information, visit the Queens Public Library at queenslibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.