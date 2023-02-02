Borough President Donovan Richards announced earlier this week that today, Feb. 2, is the kickoff of a series of “Visioning Workshops” to engage the public in Queens Village and surrounding neighborhoods to share how they would want more than 50 acres of a proposed development site at Creedmoor Psychiatric Center to be utilized.
Empire State Development, the state’s development wing, is going to lead the community engagement in-person and virtual workshops, while Richard’s office works in conjunction with the agency, according to Christopher Barca, the borough president’s spokesman.
“The purpose of the workshops is that this is a community-centric driven project,” Barca told the Queens Chronicle. “Borough President Richards is excited to see what will come of it.”
No proposals or work to rezone the space, south of Union Turnpike away from the main hospital, have been made, according to Emily Mijatovic, the downstate spokesman for ESD.
“ESD’s first step is to work with the surrounding neighborhoods to develop a Community Master Plan that would outline the quantity and types of any housing or businesses that could be integrated into the Creedmoor campus,” Mijatovic said to the Chronicle via email. “Based on the plan’s guidance, ESD would implement a General Project Plan that would make the land use changes necessary to realize the Master Plan’s goals. No new zoning laws would be created.”
While there have been no requests for proposals for the space, ESD has already committed to not including big box stores in response to early feedback it has received from community groups and organizations, Mijatovic noted.
Leaders of both the Queens Village Civic Association and the Bellerose Commonwealth Civic Association have told the Chronicle they are adamantly opposed to big box stores being erected there.
Senior housing, a healthcare facility, a recreational center with a reasonably priced pool, a neighborhood commercial space and housing with an appropriate percentage of affordable units for the poor, veterans and young adults are what members of the Queens Village Civic Association want, according to Mo Ishmael, the group’s president.
“We just hope that the Empire State Development is sincere in their outreach in seeking community priority [for the site],” Ishmael told the Chronicle. “We will be working with other civics neighboring the Creedmoor properties to make sure residents participate in the process.”
In addition to big box stores, Ishmael said the QVCA also does not want a prison facility, homeless shelter or buildings above four stories on the 50 acres.
Richard Hellenbrecht, the secretary-treasurer of the Bellerose Commonwealth Civic Association, shared most of Ishmael’s sentiments of what should be at the site.
“The basic thing is, we want whatever goes there to reflect the size and scope of the community,” Hellenbrecht told Queens Chronicle. “We also want there to be some green space.”
The BCCA would not mind if there was an additional school built there if necessary, and if a community center were built, it should accommodate both youths and seniors, Hellenbrecht added.
If housing is created in there, the BCCA would want at least two parking spaces for multicar families and transportation that would bring people to the subway station.
Bobby Sher, the board president of the Bell Park Manor-Terrace Co-op, does not want affordable housing at the proposed development site.
Sher, instead, would support a hospital, veterans’ healthcare space or a senior citizen center at Creedmoor.
“We have a large community of veterans and senior citizens who will benefit greatly from having the healthcare and services located nearby,” Sher told the Chronicle in a statement via email. “When it comes to housing, it is not only affordable but any type of new housing developments because the area is so heavily saturated and the public transportation is not set up for this increase in population.
“For example, we don’t have a subway anywhere near the vicinity.”
Mijatovic says one goal at Thursday’s meeting, which will be at 7 p.m. at PS/IS 208, located at 74-30 Commonwealth Blvd. in Bellerose, is to understand traffic and transportation issues in the area.
In addition, ESD will study traffic and congestion issues throughout Eastern Queens as part of an environmental impact statement that would follow the development of the master plan, Mijatovic added.
To learn more about upcoming virtual or in-person community engagement workshops, visit creedmoor.nyc/engage.
