Nine Muslim and Christian clergymen and other religious leaders staged a prayer meeting on the steps of Borough Hall on Sunday for the victims of the coronavirus and nobody came — as expected.
One at a time, the clergymen stepped up to a microphone and asked for God’s blessing on those who have died of the novel disease and prayed for the Almighty to deliver the rest of the world from its danger.
They spoke to an unmanned video camera on a tripod and pointed at a podium set up on the sidewalk on Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens.
The entire audience for the meeting watched from home, via the internet, a sign of the times.
“We had a discussion on streaming and social media for the prayers of each faith,” said Arsalan Mohamed, president of the Interfaith Council for Community Development, a Queens-based group. “It’s been well-received by everyone.”
At daily prayers, said the imam of Masjid Al Abidin in Richmond Hill, Safraz Bacchus, “the way people greet each other, you can sense the fear.”
Mohamed, who invited the leaders of the churches and mosques in Queens and Brooklyn to stage the public prayer meeting, said he was unsure if anyone would show up, given the advice of public health officials to stay away from groups.
That’s when he decided to video the event and get it out to different congregations over their social media sites.
On a mild Sunday afternoon, it was an unusual sight to see a group of men in front of Borough Hall greet each other with fist bumps and elbow touches rather than handshakes before speaking to a camera with no crowd standing behind it to listen.
The audience-less prayer meeting was, however, in keeping with other plans and proposals floated in recent weeks by officials trying to limit public exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
The NBA and NCAA have proposed broadcasting upcoming basketball games from empty arenas. Colleges are making arrangements for students to attend class online, instead of gathering in classrooms. Various other private entities are canceling meetings, conferences and other events.
“These are very special times,” noted the Rev. Emanuel Asese of the Greater Springfield Community Church.
The clergymen said they came to the prayer meeting in hopes of adding a spiritual dimension to the fight against the virus.
“When everything fails, we turn to prayer,” Mohamed said in his message to the camera.
“Prayer alone has tremendous impact,” added Saleem Syed, general secretary of the Interfaith Council.
In the hour-long meeting, the clergy were careful to note that taking safety measures was as important as faith.
“Prayers will help,” Mohamed told the online audience. “But supplement them by taking all the proper precautions.”
