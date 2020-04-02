Joseph Lewinger, better known by The Mary Louis Academy community and his beloved students as “J-Lew,” passed away due to complications from COVID-19 late on the night of March 28. He had no pre-existing conditions that would have left him vulnerable to the virus, and was 42 years old.
The assistant principal of Student Life, athletic director and former teacher became the high school’s second victim of the pandemic, following basketball coach Dave Edwards, who died just a few days before.
Lewinger contracted a high fever approximately two weeks before his death and visited an urgent care clinic, where he requested a COVID-19 test but was told he did not qualify as a candidate. He returned home and self-isolated at the center’s suggestion, but admitted himself to the emergency room when the fever refused to break, where it was determined that he had contracted pneumonia and tested positive for the virus. On the morning of his death, Lewinger suffered difficulty breathing, was intubated and placed on a ventilator, where he was expected to remain for at least another 10 days, but instead died a few hours later.
“He was loving, caring, kind, compassionate — every adjective in the book would fit Joe Lewinger,” said Ellen Ferguson, a 2004 TMLA graduate turned teacher. “He was everything he needed to be in that moment. Anything you needed him to be, he was. There’s no way to describe it.”
Ferguson fondly remembers being a “freshwoman” student in Lewinger’s first period class on what was also his first day at the high school, where he would serve in a variety of roles over 20 years. Their relationship would morph over the years as Ferguson returned to the school nearly a decade later as Lewinger’s co-worker, first as the academy’s swim coach, a position she accepted at Lewinger’s request, and later as an English teacher.
“Obviously he meant a lot. It was really hard not to notice he wasn’t in the room because his presence was so profound,” said Ferguson. “He put his heart and soul into everything he did and it rubbed off onto everyone around him.”
Lewinger had previously served as the school’s basketball coach in addition to his AD and teaching responsibilities, and became a member of the Board of Education of the Franklin Square Union Free School District on Long Island in 2015. He stepped up to the position of TMLA’s assistant principal of Student Life in 2018, becoming the first male administrator of the all-girls high school.
Lewinger’s students could count on him as an optimistic role model and a shoulder to lean on, despite the hardships he was facing at home — his twins, Madison and Jack, were both diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2008. Both have since recovered, and Madison joined her father at TMLA as a member of the class of 2022.
In the short hours between requiring a ventilator and his death, the TMLA community, past and current, rallied to show their support by posting photographs on social media of themselves with their beloved assistant principal as well as with signs of encouraging words along with the hashtag “hilltopper strong for Joe.” The trend continued despite the announcement of Lewinger’s passing.
Lewinger lives on through his wife, Maura, and their children, Madison, Jack and Maeve. Because of restrictions by the Catholic Church during the pandemic, no celebration of Lewinger’s life is scheduled, but Principal Ann O’Hagan-Cordes says there will be a memorial service in the future.
A “Drive-By Tribute” is scheduled for April 2 to show support for the Lewinger family — attendees are encouraged to write signs and posters to display in a moving car parade scheduled to pass the Lewinger home at 5 p.m. Participants will organize at 4:30 p.m. at H. Frank Carey High School in Franklin Square.
“He loved being in the middle of the action. His smile and enthusiasm was infectious. He was caring and considerate. He worked long days, always thinking about what was coming next,” said O’Hagan-Cordes. “He had so much more to do, his passing leaves an enormous hole in the heart of Mary Louis, and in the lives of all who knew him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.