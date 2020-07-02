Free coronavirus antibody testing is now available at NYC Health + Hospitals Gotham Community Health Centers across the city, including two in Queens, Mayor de Blasio announced Tuesday.
Through a partnership with BioReference labs, the city will conduct its second antibody survey at the community testing sites, located in all five boroughs. Tests will be available by appointment through Friday, July 24, expanding on the 47,000 New Yorkers who were tested in round 1. The Queens location taking appointments is the Queens High School of Teaching at 74-20 Commonwealth Blvd. in Bellerose.
Tests are free for all city residents 18 and over and are available Mondays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments can be made by calling 1 (888) 279-0967 or visiting appointments.bioreference.com/nyc.
Free, walk-in testing is offered at the H+H Gotham Community Health Center at 50-53 Newtown Road in Woodside. Information on hours of operation and more is posted at nychealthandhospitals.org/ covid-19-testing-sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.