City Councilmember Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows), along with Community Board 8, through Jamaica Muslim Center and Chazaq Organization USA, facilitated a town hall through Zoom to address medical-related constituent concerns as the COVID pandemic topples into its third week.
“As everyone knows, we are in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Dr. Jane Bedell, a retired city Department of Mental Health and Hygiene assistant commissioner who came back as a volunteer after the pandemic began. “We are having community-wide transmission; that means there is so much going around that it’s hard to say exactly where a person got it from.”
A great deal of incoming questions related to visiting loved ones who have been in self-quarantine: If two units have had zero contact beyond their own homes for a number of weeks, can they visit one another?
“Theoretically, the answer could be yes, but very importantly as a public health measure we don’t want to loosen the public health restrictions until we’re very far beyond where we are now in the city,” said Bedell. “We don’t want loosen the restrictions and see a spike ... Hang tight for now.”
“We’ve gotten this far. Let’s keep going until we’re on the other side of the curve. Who knows what contact with the virus you’ll have before you arrive to that second unit?” added Dr. Debra Brenessel, an infectious disease specialist at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens: Emergency Room.
“In order to completely halt the transmission of the virus everyone has to continue doing what we’re already doing. Everyone needs to be 6 feet apart, wash your hands way more than you ever thought you needed to wash your hands. Those are the absolute fundamental things that New Yorkers must keep doing,” continued Bedell.
Responding to a question about donning a mask, Bedell said it is only necessary when going out of the home and into a situation where you may come within less than 6 feet from another individual.
“We’re trying to use the term face covering ... it’s to protect other people around you,” she said. “With this virus, there’s a period of time before you get sick that you could have the virus in you and you’re putting it out into he world. One way you can help lessen that is to put on a face covering ... they’re any piece of cloth that covers your nose and your mouth.”
Brenessel added that face coverings also can protect one from catching the virus from an infected person. “Wearing a cloth mask covering will prevent droplets from entering your lungs. Another advantage is that it stops you from touching your face, which is especially important [at the grocery store] — we don’t wash our hands when we move from the apples to the oranges.”
The health officials made it clear that the general public is not advised to use N95 masks particularly because healthcare officials are in danger of running low in supply, and because the general public has not been trained on how to properly use them.
“You should not be in the business of selling N95 masks,” Lancman jumped in, denouncing the price-gouging of medical supplies during the pandemic. He noted that those who do have supplies necessary for frontline workers can contact his office, where he will connect them with buyers, who will then send the supplies to those who need them the most.
Inside the hospital walls, Brenessel assured a constituent that healthcare workers are doing all they can to make each patient’s stay comfortable.
“We take advantage of the fact that we have technology,” she said, stating that doctors and nurses often use iPads to connect patients to their families, who are otherwise not allowed to visit the medical center, especially during the spiritual season of Passover, Easter and the upcoming Ramadan. “We’ve learned that we have to do things differently, to think out of the box, to meet their religious needs in addition to their health needs.”
“There’s a lot of sadness and suffering, but there’s also amazing creativity to break through this hard time,” agreed Bedell.
