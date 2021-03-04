Three Democratic clubs in southern Queens are hosting a virtual Mayoral Candidate Town Hall on Thursday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m.
The town hall is designed to give residents a chance to get to know the candidates in advance of the Democratic primary on Tuesday, June 22, and subsequent general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The six candidates invited to the event, all Democrats, are Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan, business executive Ray McGuire, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, activist, educator and former City Hall official Maya Wiley and entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrew Yang.
The town hall will be hosted by the Good Government Regular Democratic Club, the Harry S. Truman Regular Democratic Club and the South Queens Regular Democratic Club, along with District Leaders Jeanette Garramone, Frank Gulluscio, Stacey Pheffer Amato, also a state assemblywoman, and Lew Simon.
To sign up for the March 11 virtual event, email staceyphefferamato@gmail.com.
