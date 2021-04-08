Borough President Donovan Richards announced two interactive, virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fairs for April.
Richards and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) will co-host a fair on Friday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Richards will host his monthly jobs fair on Thursday, April 15 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Organizations at the April 9 fair include 82nd Street Academics, Animal Care Centers of NYC, Building Skills NY, CAMBA, Inc., formerly the Church Avenue Merchant Block Association, Commonpoint Queens, the Council for Airport Opportunity, Express Employment Professionals, New York Life, the Queens Chamber of Commerce and Workforce1.
The second fair will have those and The Child Center of New York, District Council 9 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Empire Vets, Forest Hills Financial Group, the New York City Children’s Center, NYC Transit/MTA, Queens Centers for Progress, Resorts World Casino NYC, Turning Point for Women and Families, Watch Guard 24/7 and Westhab, Inc.
To participate in a fair, RSVP by the day before it is held at queensbp.org/rsvp.
